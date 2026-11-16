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UAE secures IAEA's highest nuclear safeguards assurance for fourth year

The UAE pledges to uphold nuclear non-proliferation, promote peaceful nuclear technology

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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UAE secures IAEA's highest nuclear safeguards assurance for fourth year
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The United Arab Emirates has achieved the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Broader Conclusion for the fourth consecutive year. The Broader Conclusion confirms that all declared nuclear material remains in peaceful use, with no indication of undeclared material or activities. 

This represents the highest level of assurance provided by the IAEA under its Safeguards system and reflects the UAE's continued commitment to transparency, international cooperation, and nuclear non-proliferation.

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The conclusion was published by the IAEA in its 2025 Safeguards Implementation Report following the Agency's evaluation of Safeguards implementation in the UAE. 

The assessment is based on information submitted by the UAE under its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and Additional Protocol, as well as the IAEA's independent verification activities, including reports, inspections, and analysis.

"Achieving the IAEA's Broader Conclusion for the fourth consecutive year reflects the UAE's unwavering commitment to the highest standards of nuclear transparency, Safeguards, and non-proliferation. It demonstrates the strength of the UAE's regulatory framework, the close cooperation between national stakeholders and the IAEA, and our continued dedication to ensuring that all nuclear and related activities remain exclusively for peaceful purposes,” said Hamad Al Kaabi, FANR’s Director-General.

The Broader Conclusion enables the IAEA to apply Integrated Safeguards in the UAE, optimising verification activities while maintaining the highest level of confidence that all nuclear material remains in peaceful use. This approach strengthens the efficiency of safeguards implementation while reflecting the international community's confidence in the UAE's peaceful nuclear programme.

The UAE commitment 

Throughout 2025, the UAE continued its commitment to strengthening the global Safeguards regime, and to support the IAEA through the UAE’s Safeguards Support Programme. 

The Programme provides technical expertise, knowledge, and resources to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of international Safeguards implementation. 

The UAE also continued contributing to international capacity-building initiatives aimed at supporting newcomer nuclear countries in developing robust safeguards systems.

The UAE remains committed to fulfilling its international obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and to working closely with the IAEA and international partners to strengthen the global nuclear non-proliferation regime, while supporting the safe, secure, and peaceful use of nuclear science and technology for sustainable development.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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