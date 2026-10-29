UAE collaborates globally to strengthen nuclear safety and emergency preparedness
The UAE has brought together experts from more than 25 national organisations for a specialised training programme aimed at strengthening the country’s ability to respond to nuclear and radiation emergencies.
The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA), organised the IAEA School of Radiation Emergency Management in Abu Dhabi.
The two-week programme, held from October 12 to 23, focused on preparing national teams to deal with potential nuclear and radiation-related incidents.
The initiative also aimed to improve cooperation between government entities and ensure that emergency response teams are prepared to act quickly and effectively.
The programme included lectures, practical training sessions and exercises covering different aspects of nuclear and radiation emergency management.
Participants learned about emergency planning, response procedures and the importance of coordination between authorities during incidents.
The training also provided an opportunity for experts from different organisations to exchange knowledge and share their experiences.
Hamad Al Kaabi, Director-General of FANR, said recent international developments have highlighted the importance of being prepared for potential nuclear and radiation emergencies.
“Recent geopolitical developments have highlighted the importance of remaining vigilant and prepared for potential nuclear and radiological emergencies,” he said.
Al Kaabi explained that the UAE continues to invest in training and international cooperation to improve its emergency response capabilities.
“Our priority is to ensure that the country is equipped to respond effectively to any emergency while safeguarding the public, workers and the environment,” he added.
Major General Salem Abdullah bin Barrak Al Dhaheri, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, highlighted the importance of cooperation between national and international organisations.
He said dealing with nuclear and radiation emergencies requires continuous training, clear emergency plans and strong coordination between specialised teams.
He added that exchanging knowledge and improving operational procedures would help authorities respond more effectively while protecting lives and property.
The opening ceremony was attended by senior officials from FANR, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, the IAEA and representatives of participating organisations.
The IAEA School of Radiation Emergency Management has been conducted internationally since 2015 to help countries improve their preparedness for nuclear and radiation emergencies.
The programme forms part of the IAEA’s Technical Cooperation Programme, which supports countries in developing their technical expertise and safety capabilities.
FANR said hosting the programme in Abu Dhabi reflects the UAE’s continued efforts to strengthen nuclear safety, improve emergency preparedness and maintain cooperation with international partners.