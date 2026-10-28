UAE shares nuclear expertise at South Korea conference

FANR strengthens cooperation with South Korea on nuclear safety and emerging technologies
The UAE is sharing its experience in developing and regulating nuclear energy with international experts at a major conference in South Korea, as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation on nuclear safety and clean energy.
A UAE delegation, led by Hamad Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), is visiting South Korea from October 25 to 30 to participate in the International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power.
The conference, taking place in Incheon from October 27 to 29, brings together government officials, policymakers and nuclear energy experts from around the world.
Organised by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in cooperation with the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency, the event focuses on the role of nuclear power in providing clean energy, improving energy security and supporting sustainable development.
During the conference, Al Kaabi is participating in a panel discussion focusing on nuclear safety, security and international regulations.
He is highlighting the UAE’s experience in developing a nuclear regulatory system and the importance of international cooperation in ensuring the safe use of nuclear energy.
“The UAE’s experience demonstrates the importance of a robust and independent regulatory framework, supported by international cooperation and investment in national capabilities,” Al Kaabi said.
He added that the conference provides an opportunity for the UAE to share its experience and discuss new developments in nuclear technology.
As part of the visit, the UAE delegation is holding meetings with several South Korean nuclear organisations, including the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission (NSSC), the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety (KINS) and the Korea Institute of Nuclear Non-proliferation and Control (KINAC).
Discussions focus on nuclear safety, security, export controls and the use of artificial intelligence in nuclear regulation.
The two sides are also exchanging knowledge on small modular reactors, a type of nuclear reactor designed to be smaller than traditional nuclear power plants.
The visit marks 15 years of cooperation between FANR and South Korea’s NSSC.
Over the years, both organisations have worked together to exchange technical knowledge, strengthen safety standards and develop expertise in nuclear regulation.
The UAE delegation is also scheduled to visit the Yonsei Heavy Ion Therapy Center in South Korea.
The visit will focus on learning about radiation protection and safety regulations for advanced medical technologies.
FANR said the visit reflects the UAE’s continued efforts to strengthen international partnerships and maintain high standards of nuclear safety and security.
The authority also aims to expand cooperation with international organisations as nuclear technology continues to develop.