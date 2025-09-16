UAE showcases peaceful nuclear success as global officials tour FANR

FANR hosts international delegation, showcases UAE's nuclear achievements
The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) has welcomed an international delegation of 31 senior officials from 19 countries as part of the Government Experience Exchange Office’s Energy Specialised Leadership Programme.
The visit highlighted the UAE’s success in building the Arab world’s first peaceful nuclear energy programme, now recognised globally as a model for newcomer nations. Delegates were introduced to the UAE’s integrated approach covering regulation, construction, operation and long-term sustainability.
FANR presented its comprehensive regulatory framework spanning safety, security, safeguards, emergency preparedness and Emirati capacity-building in the nuclear sector. Future-focused discussions included the role of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, small modular reactors and nuclear waste management.
The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) highlighted achievements at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, the region’s first multi-unit facility. With all four reactors now online, Barakah supplies up to 25% of the UAE’s electricity and supports the country’s Net Zero 2050 strategy.
Ambassador Hamad Al Kaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency and Deputy Chairman of FANR’s Board of Management, said:
“The UAE’s peaceful nuclear energy programme was born from the vision of its leadership to secure reliable, clean energy for the future. Today, our programme is recognised globally as a model for newcomer countries, and we stand ready to share our lessons learned to advance international cooperation and energy security.”
Delegates toured FANR’s Emergency Preparedness Centre, where they observed the UAE’s advanced systems for responding to nuclear and radiological emergencies. They also engaged in discussions on innovation, youth empowerment and global cooperation in nuclear safety.
By hosting this high-level exchange, FANR reinforced its role as a trusted international regulator and partner, underscoring the UAE’s wider commitment to cooperation, competitiveness and innovation in governance.
The initiative aligns with the Government Experience Exchange Programme’s mission to promote knowledge-sharing and international partnerships in strategic sectors.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox