Barakah nuclear plant marks one year of full-fleet operations

Dubai: The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) has marked one year since the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant became fully operational, with all four reactors now supplying 25 per cent of the UAE’s electricity needs.
The milestone highlights Barakah’s central role in advancing the country’s clean energy transition.
Over the past year, Barakah has produced 40 terawatt-hours (TWh) of clean electricity, powering homes and industries across the nation. Since Unit 1 began operations in 2020, the plant has generated more than 120 TWh — equivalent to the annual power demand of New York City.
As the largest source of clean power in the Arab world, Barakah is playing a pivotal role in decarbonising the UAE’s power sector.
The project is recognised internationally as one of the most efficient and timely nuclear builds in recent history. With a 40 per cent reduction in cost, time, and labour between Units 1 and 4, Barakah has become a benchmark for nuclear construction worldwide.
Each unit was delivered in an average of 7.9 years. At its peak, Barakah was the world’s largest nuclear construction site, with four reactors built simultaneously. Unit 4 began operations in September 2024, completing the full-fleet milestone.
In addition to powering 574,000 UAE homes, Barakah prevents 22.4 million tonnes of carbon emissions every year.
Since Unit 1 went online, more than 58 million tonnes of emissions have been avoided — equivalent to removing 12 million cars from the road for a year.
Over the past five years, the UAE has added more clean electricity per capita than any other country, with Barakah contributing 75 per cent of that growth.
Barakah is also helping major UAE companies decarbonise. Around 85 per cent of Abu Dhabi’s Clean Energy Certificates are backed by Barakah’s output, which companies including ADNOC, Emirates Steel (EMSTEEL), and Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) use to certify low-carbon products. This includes EGA’s first delivery of MinimAL, its new low-carbon aluminium.
Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and CEO of ENEC, said: “One year into full operations, Barakah is delivering clean, dependable power around the clock. This achievement reflects long-term vision, sustained investment, and execution at every stage.” He added that ENEC is now leveraging its expertise to support other nations in adopting civil nuclear energy.
Developed in partnership with Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) and under the oversight of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), Barakah has also built a skilled Emirati-led nuclear workforce.
More than 2,000 UAE nationals are contributing to its operation, working alongside international experts and setting a global benchmark for safe, efficient nuclear energy.
