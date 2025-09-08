Barakah nuclear plant marks one year of full-fleet operations

Over the past year, Barakah has produced 40 terawatt-hours (TWh) of clean electricity, powering homes and industries across the nation. Since Unit 1 began operations in 2020, the plant has generated more than 120 TWh — equivalent to the annual power demand of New York City.

Dubai: The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) has marked one year since the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant became fully operational, with all four reactors now supplying 25 per cent of the UAE’s electricity needs.

Over the past five years, the UAE has added more clean electricity per capita than any other country, with Barakah contributing 75 per cent of that growth.

Since Unit 1 went online, more than 58 million tonnes of emissions have been avoided — equivalent to removing 12 million cars from the road for a year.

Each unit was delivered in an average of 7.9 years. At its peak, Barakah was the world’s largest nuclear construction site, with four reactors built simultaneously. Unit 4 began operations in September 2024, completing the full-fleet milestone.

The project is recognised internationally as one of the most efficient and timely nuclear builds in recent history. With a 40 per cent reduction in cost, time, and labour between Units 1 and 4, Barakah has become a benchmark for nuclear construction worldwide.

Developed in partnership with Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) and under the oversight of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), Barakah has also built a skilled Emirati-led nuclear workforce.

Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and CEO of ENEC, said: “One year into full operations, Barakah is delivering clean, dependable power around the clock. This achievement reflects long-term vision, sustained investment, and execution at every stage.” He added that ENEC is now leveraging its expertise to support other nations in adopting civil nuclear energy.

Barakah is also helping major UAE companies decarbonise. Around 85 per cent of Abu Dhabi’s Clean Energy Certificates are backed by Barakah’s output, which companies including ADNOC, Emirates Steel (EMSTEEL), and Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) use to certify low-carbon products. This includes EGA’s first delivery of MinimAL, its new low-carbon aluminium.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.