Chakda ‘Xpress delayed over Netflix disputes, despite World Cup win boosting relevance
Anushka Sharma’s much-anticipated comeback film, Chakda ‘Xpress, based on the life of Indian cricket legend Jhulan Goswami, was meant to mark her return to acting after a long hiatus following the 2018 debacle Zero. Slated for a 2023 release, the biopic now remains in limbo, leaving fans frustrated and the story of India’s cricket trailblazer unreleased.
The project, produced by Clean Slate Filmz (Anushka’s brother Karnesh Ssharma’s banner) and directed by Prosit Roy, began development in 2019 with a script by Abhishek Banerjee. Filming was scheduled to start in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into plans. During the lockdown, Anushka announced her pregnancy, one producer stepped away, and director Prosit Roy became tied up with the hit series Paatal Lok.
By 2022, the project received a fresh lease on life when Netflix India came on board. The film was reshaped for OTT viewing, though Netflix reportedly didn’t request any script changes. Anushka trained rigorously for seven months to embody Goswami on and off the cricket pitch. Principal photography wrapped between June and December 2022.
Despite the shoot finishing smoothly, the release stalled due to complications with Netflix. A teaser released by the streaming platform backfired — it was taken not from final footage but from a look-test Anushka did for an agency. The teaser was widely panned, giving audiences a misleading glimpse of the film. “The scary part is that this teaser is the publicly available material from Chakda ‘Xpress. Our film, though, has nothing to do with that,” Abhishek Banerjee told The Hollywood Reporter India.
Following the teaser, Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix reportedly fell out over creative differences, halting the release. Sources suggest that for the film to see the light of day, Clean Slate may now need to repurchase rights from Netflix — a process that has kept the project in limbo for years.
Editor Manas Mittal and Banerjee confirmed in separate interactions that this fallout is the central reason the film remains unreleased, despite principal photography being complete and Anushka’s preparation done to perfection.
The delay is especially poignant given the timing. In July 2025, India’s women’s cricket team made history by winning their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup, led by Harmanpreet Kaur. The victory sparked nationwide celebrations and highlighted the growing relevance of women’s cricket — the very story Chakda ‘Xpress is meant to celebrate.
Many hoped the film would ride this wave of enthusiasm. Unfortunately, Bollywood has struggled with female cricket biopics in the past; Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu (2022) earned only ₹2.89 crore on a ₹48 crore budget, demonstrating the commercial risk involved.
While the film is complete, there’s still no official release date, trailer, or promotional activity. Cast and crew, including Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who plays a pivotal role, have expressed frustration but remain supportive of Anushka’s performance. Reports indicate the film’s rights and distribution remain entangled in negotiations between Clean Slate and Netflix.
Jhulan Goswami herself has expressed that she hasn’t received updates on the release, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding the project.
