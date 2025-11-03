Despite the shoot finishing smoothly, the release stalled due to complications with Netflix. A teaser released by the streaming platform backfired — it was taken not from final footage but from a look-test Anushka did for an agency. The teaser was widely panned, giving audiences a misleading glimpse of the film. “The scary part is that this teaser is the publicly available material from Chakda ‘Xpress. Our film, though, has nothing to do with that,” Abhishek Banerjee told The Hollywood Reporter India.