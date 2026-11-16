Space42’s phone gives up to 120kbps via satellite, with a government model for secure use.
Dubai: Space42 has begun production of ThurayaTwo, a satellite data smartphone built with South Korea’s Asia Pacific Satellite Inc. (APSI). The Abu Dhabi-listed company announced that it has started production and that roll out for the commercial and government versions will be scheduled for the UAE market in the fourth quarter of 2027. The phone targets users in places where mobile networks are unreliable.
ThurayaTwo connects to Space42’s geostationary satellite network at data speeds of up to 120kbps. It also reaches terrestrial 4G and 5G. Voice calls and data services can run through smartphone applications. Space42 describes the speed as the fastest among geostationary satellite handsets.
The commercial version will have a dual-SIM setup. Users can switch between satellite and cellular from one device. Businesses, field teams and individuals in remote areas are their potential customers.
The government version will come with additional safeguards. It will be able to detect physical tampering, verify the phone’s integrity at startup and can block unauthorized access to applications and data.
Both versions are expected to carry a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and a 50MP rear camera with a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The front camera is 32MP. A removable battery of at least 4,500 mAh and IP67 dust and water resistance complete the specification.
The phone runs on a network operated by a UAE company. Thuraya-4 provides coverage across more than 160 countries in Europe, Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East. The satellite carries a 15-year government contract valued at $708 million.
For UAE government teams, the secured model offers a handset designed for sensitive work. Whereas for businesses, it gives staff a single device in areas without cellular coverage.
“It translates our Non-Terrestrial Network strategy into an accessible product for people and enterprises,” says Ali Al Hashmi, CEO of Space Services at Space42. He adds that the company aims to make “connectivity a human right.”
Dr. Sunghee Lee, CEO of APSI, points to the mission-critical market. “Reliable connectivity and robust security are essential,” he observes.
Thuraya-4, the advanced mobile communications satellite operated by Space42 launched in January 2025, and its global availability was made public on November 5, 2025.
ThurayaTwo follows Thuraya One, an Android smartphone with satellite calling and messaging. Space42 had introduced Thuraya One at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in March 2025. APSI has worked with Thuraya since 2003 and helped develop and mass-produce Thuraya One.