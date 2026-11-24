Wall Street gains spark Asian stock surge after Huang's reinstatement
Japanese and South Korean stocks surged in early trade Tuesday, tracking Wall Street’s rally after Nvidia reinstated CEO Jensen Huang, reviving optimism across the global AI sector.
At around 0010 GMT, the Nikkei 225 was up 3.05 percent at 58,159.74 points, while South Korea's benchmark Kospi index was up 5.84 percent at 4983.65 points, after briefly soaring above six percent.
Nvidia shares soared 31.48 percent to $165.05 on Monday after the company announced Huang’s immediate return as CEO and president. The move ended a leadership crisis that had helped trigger last week’s technology-led market rout.
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The AI chipmaker's reinstated founder received a rapturous welcome from employees as investors celebrate his return, and shares soared 31% in $950 billion rally.
South Korea’s Kospi opened sharply higher, while futures for tech-heavy markets in South Korea and Taiwan pointed to gains of at least 7 percent at the open.
Nvidia’s board reinstated Huang after gaining confidence that he did not pose a national security risk. The decision came less than two weeks after his resignation.
Huang’s return sparked a broad rally in US tech and AI stocks, lifting Wall Street toward its best day since April 2025.
South Korea’s Kospi had closed 3.3 percent lower on Monday, dragged down by declines in Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. But Seoul shares opened sharply higher Tuesday as investors reacted to the Wall Street rebound.
SK hynix’s US-traded shares surged more than 20 percent on Monday, reflecting renewed confidence in the AI chip sector.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was set to rise as it reopened after a public holiday.
Huang’s return has reignited the global AI trade and eased fears of a prolonged tech-led market slump.
The rally could lift Asian chipmakers and AI-related stocks, but volatility remains high after last week’s rout.
Nvidia is a key driver of the AI sector, and its leadership crisis had weighed heavily on global markets.
Investors will watch whether Asian markets can sustain the rally and whether Nvidia’s recovery continues.
Japanese and South Korean stocks surged Tuesday after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang, sparking a global AI rally and easing market fears.