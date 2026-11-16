Allies including Elon Musk and Bill Ackman back Huang’s return as earnings loom on Nov 17
Dubai: Nvidia shares steadied in after-market trade on November 15, days ahead of the company reporting its financial earnings. The trigger was a report that Jensen Huang is discussing a return as chief executive officer of the chipmaker.
The Financial Times reported that Huang has held talks with allies about a comeback. Several Silicon Valley figures have backed the idea. Shares were little changed in early trading around the $162.49 levels. A perpetual futures contract tied to Nvidia’s price on the Hyperliquid blockchain rose more than 3 per cent on Sunday. The news even propped up the Nasdaq 100 futures, but eventually fizzled out.
The relief follows a brutal stretch. Nvidia posted its worst week since April 2025 after Huang admitted to an affair with an alleged Chinese spy and stepped down from his position a few days later. The shares now trade 32 per cent below their October all-time high.
The scandal hit a market already questioning how long the artificial intelligence boom can last.
According to a Bloomberg report, Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, called Huang’s track record “exceptional”. He argues a return would restore clarity on future supply commitments. Many of those commitments rest on Huang’s personal handshake agreements, which could otherwise be at risk.
Support for Huang is building outside the boardroom. Altimeter Capital Management and Atreides Management have urged Nvidia’s board to reconsider. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has joined them.
Investor Bill Ackman posted on X on November 8, describing Huang as an “incredible human” who makes mistakes like anyone else. Ackman noted that Huang takes full responsibility and urged followers to back him and his family.
A website called Stand with Jensen has gathered more than 164,000 names, including Nvidia employees and shareholders. An open letter to the board on the site argues Huang should return pending an independent investigation.
A comeback is far from assured. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is pressing Nvidia for a “dramatic” leadership shakeup. He also wants the company to disclose how it complies with export controls on its AI chips. No board decision has been reported.
That leaves investors weighing two pulls. One is the case for continuity under the founder who built Nvidia into a market bellwether. The other is regulatory and political pressure for a clean break.
Nvidia reports quarterly earnings on Tuesday, November 17. The results should show investors where demand for its AI chips stands, but more importantly investors would want to know from the management the direction it takes in the midst of this leadership debate.