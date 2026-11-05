UAE students win silver at Robotics Olympics in South Korea

UAE team secured silver in the finals, competing against student teams from 187 countries
Dubai: A team of 14 students from the UAE has won silver in the Winning Alliance finals at the FIRST Global Challenge (FGC) 2026 in Incheon, South Korea, competing against student teams representing 187 countries.
Popularly known as the “Robotics Olympics,” the annual competition brings together young people from around the world to address global challenges through science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
The competition provides students with an opportunity to develop their technical skills, including robotics design and problem-solving, while working with peers from different countries.
The latest result has added to the UAE team's previous achievements at the international competition.
In 2024, the team has won silver in the FIRST Global Grand Challenge Award and bronze in the International Enthusiasm Award in Athens, Greece.
In 2025, it has secured gold in the New Technology Experience category in Panama City for its STASH project. The project has used sodium alginate hydrogels to preserve biological material without conventional refrigeration.
Bansan Thomas George, national organiser of FGC UAE and founder and CEO of Unique World Robotics, has noted that the medals show the students' continued efforts and learning.
“These medals reflect years of dedication and learning. Seeing our students develop into confident innovators and problem-solvers is our greatest achievement,” shared George.
The UAE delegation has included students from several schools across the country.
The 14 members were Sreya Binoy Nair, Hriday Pritam Garud, Arjun Sandesh Potkar, Aryav Karmakar, Maahi Gera, and Liam Fernandes from GEMS Modern Academy; Ryan Rony Richard from GEMS Founders School Dubai; Fazil Tafseer from Dubai British School Jumeirah Park; Rayaan Kadernani and Asiru Asiru from Dubai College; Sandra Nair and Zaki Hashim Thottathikulam from DPS Dubai; Mohamed Aamir Nazaif from GEMS Cambridge International School, Abu Dhabi; and Yuvaan Amit Deshpande from Raffles World Academy.
According to Shreya, captain of Team UAE, the experience has involved learning from other participants and working together through challenges.
“We overcame challenges together, learned from talented students worldwide, and built friendships across borders. Winning silver for the UAE is a moment we will always cherish,” stated Shreya.
The team has been guided by coaches Ali Mohamed Sheikh Ali Abdurahman, Manoj Thannikal Joseph, and head coach Mohammed Mukhtar Latif.
“The students pushed their boundaries in robot design, problem-solving, and teamwork. Their resilience and commitment made this achievement possible,” said Latif.
In addition, the students' participation has been supported by Unique World Robotics, which provides robotics training and mentorship to young people in the UAE.
The team's achievement has been marked at a gathering in Dubai attended by students, coaches, mentors, and parents.