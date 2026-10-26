A Proud UAE Achievement: Schools of Research Science triumphs as World Champion

The team secured its 2nd consecutive Arab-region title at Jordan’s Robot Football Olympiad
Schools of Research Science continues to shine on the international stage, representing the UAE with distinction and securing the World Champion title and first place in Robot Design at the ENJOY AI 2026 European Open in Travnik, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The Schools of Research Science Robotics Team achieved this outstanding success following a highly competitive contest featuring 250 teams from 12 countries, including Romania, Türkiye, Mexico and Malaysia.
The team comprised students Mohammed Alabbar and Yousef Biju, under the supervision of coach Abdullah Harb. Both students impressed the judges with their exceptional performance and received widespread acclaim from the judging panels.
Schools of Research Science earned the opportunity to represent the UAE at the international competition after securing first place at the UAE STEAM Champions competition, outperforming participating schools from across all seven emirates.
Commenting on the team’s achievement, coach Abdullah Harb said: “Winning both awards is a remarkable achievement that reflects the progress being made in artificial intelligence, robotics, engineering and innovation at the Schools of Research Science. It also demonstrates our students’ ability to apply their technical skills and creativity to the design and development of engineering solutions.”
He added that “The philosophy behind the winning design was based on building a robot with a strong and well-balanced structure, carefully distributing its components, and taking into account the center of gravity, stability of movement, and ease of maneuverability, thereby supporting the efficient performance of robotic tasks.”
Harb continued: “The design also highlights the importance of integrating the mechanical structure with movement and control systems. A robot should not simply be a machine that executes commands; it should be a complete engineering system that transforms ideas into practical solutions.”
ENJOY AI is an international competition dedicated to teaching and developing artificial intelligence and robotics skills among children and young people. It brings together students from different countries to participate in technical challenges involving engineering design, programming, logical reasoning, innovation and problem-solving.
The competition’s philosophy goes beyond building a robot that performs specific movements; it focuses on transforming theoretical knowledge into practical applications. Students are required to design, assemble and programme their robots, then test their ability to perform the required tasks accurately and efficiently within a defined set of competition rules.
This hands-on approach enables students to develop a broad range of skills across computer science, engineering, electronics, analytical thinking and teamwork.
This approach provides students with the opportunity to develop skills that combine computer science, engineering, electronics, analytical thinking and teamwork.
Schools of Research Science continues to maintain its leading position in robotics, artificial intelligence and mathematics, having achieved a series of accomplishments at local, Arab and international levels. These include securing first place in the Arab region at the Robot Football Olympiad in Jordan for the second consecutive year in December.
The school also achieved first place nationwide in the UAE Programmer Competition 2025, second place globally at the MakeX Robotics Competition in China, and first place at the international MakeX Starter competition in Abu Dhabi.
It is worth noting that Schools of Research Science believes that excellence begins with an advanced educational environment. Its vision is centred on investing in the development of future generations and providing its students with all forms of support through the latest technologies, equipment and innovative training programmes, contributing to the preparation of a generation capable of innovation and achieving success locally and internationally.