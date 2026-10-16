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UAE's Khalifa University ranks second in Arab world, tops country for ninth year

University climbs one place in QS Arab Region University Rankings 2027

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Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
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UAE's highest-ranked university also breaks into world's top 150.
UAE's highest-ranked university also breaks into world's top 150.
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Khalifa University has climbed to second place in the QS Arab Region University Rankings 2027, moving up from third place last year while maintaining its position as the UAE’s highest-ranked university for the ninth consecutive year.

The latest ranking places Khalifa University among the leading universities in the Arab world, reflecting its performance in scientific research, academic expertise and international partnerships.

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The university performed particularly well in research-related areas, including the number of research papers published per faculty member, research citations and the qualifications of its academic staff.

It was also recognised for its international faculty and the high proportion of professors holding doctoral degrees.

Among the world’s top 150 universities

The regional achievement follows Khalifa University’s rise to 147th place globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027.

The university also secured sixth place worldwide in Petroleum Engineering in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026.

These results highlight the university’s growing international presence, particularly in scientific and engineering fields that support the UAE’s development.

Focus on research and innovation

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, said the improvement in rankings reflects the university’s continued investment in research, academic talent and international cooperation.

“Khalifa University’s rise to second place in the Arab region reflects the research strength, talent and international partnerships we are building in the UAE and beyond,” he said.

Al Hajri explained that the university’s goals extend beyond achieving higher rankings.

He said Khalifa University is working to develop scientific research and new technologies that can support national industries, encourage innovation and contribute to the UAE’s economic growth.

“Our ambition extends beyond academic recognition,” he added.

How universities are ranked

The QS Arab Region University Rankings evaluates universities across 20 locations in the region.

Institutions are assessed based on several factors, including academic reputation, employer reputation, research performance, teaching environment and international cooperation.

The rankings also consider the number of research publications and citations, as well as the qualifications and diversity of academic staff.

Khalifa University said its latest achievement reflects its continued efforts to strengthen education and research while supporting the UAE’s ambition to become a leading centre for science, technology and innovation.

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