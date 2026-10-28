UAE's Khalifa University launches initiative to help more women scientists become leaders

New KU-MIRA initiative aims to strengthen women's careers and leadership in science
Khalifa University of Science and Technology has launched KU-MIRA (Mentoring & Impact in Research & Academia), a new institutional initiative designed to advance women’s scientific and academic leadership across science, health, and engineering.
Building on the UAE’s sustained investment in women's education and advancement, KU-MIRA seeks to strengthen the pathways through which women contribute to scientific discovery, excel in teaching and research, and progress into leadership positions. The initiative reflects Khalifa University's commitment to developing scientific talent and expanding its contribution to the UAE's knowledge-based economy.
Women play a significant role in Khalifa University's academic and research community, representing 59% of undergraduate students, 44% of PhD students, 34% of researchers, and 19% of faculty. This strong foundation reflects the progress made in women's participation in higher education and provides an opportunity to further advance their scientific contributions, visibility, and leadership.
Globally, UNESCO reports that women account for 35% of STEM graduates, while their representation in national science academies has increased from 12% in 2015 to approximately 19%. Together, these figures highlight the importance of building on educational achievements to expand women's influence and leadership in science which represents an ambition at the heart of KU-MIRA.
Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, said: “The UAE has made significant investments in education, scientific capability, and the advancement of women, creating opportunities for talent to contribute to national development. KU-MIRA builds on this foundation by supporting women to excel in research and academia, expand their scientific influence, and assume greater leadership roles. Through this initiative, Khalifa University is investing in the people and capabilities that will advance scientific discovery, strengthen our research ecosystem, and contribute to the UAE's innovation ambitions and knowledge-based economy.”
KU-MIRA is structured around three complementary pillars: Producing Science, which aims to strengthen research productivity, academic progression, and scientific excellence; Amplifying Science, which seeks to elevate the visibility, recognition, and influence of women scientists; and Sustaining Scientists, which focuses on mentorship, professional networks, and institutional environments that enable long-term scientific careers and leadership.
As part of its focus on scientific visibility, KU-MIRA plans to establish a Khalifa University directory of women researchers, creating a dedicated resource to showcase their expertise, research contributions, and areas of specialization.
The initiative will also introduce Women Shaping Science, a platform highlighting women scientists and academics whose work advances knowledge, addresses real-world challenges, and contributes to the development of future generations. By bringing their achievements and experiences to wider audiences, the platform aims to strengthen recognition of scientific contributions and inspire emerging talent.
KU-MIRA will adopt a phased approach, introduce activities, and establish measures to assess participation, research and teaching outcomes, academic progression, and institutional impact. This will help guide the initiative's development and support sustained progress over time.
KU-MIRA will be led by Dr. Maryam Khaleel Alhashmi, Associate Professor of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, as Founding Director. She will oversee the initiative’s implementation, working across the University to establish priorities, coordinate activities, and advance its objectives.
Through KU-MIRA, Khalifa University aims to cultivate scientific excellence, advance women’s leadership in research and academia, and strengthen the talent and capabilities that drive innovation, economic competitiveness, and the UAE’s knowledge-based economy.