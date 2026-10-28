UAE's Khalifa University launches initiative to help more women scientists become leaders

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, said: “The UAE has made significant investments in education, scientific capability, and the advancement of women, creating opportunities for talent to contribute to national development. KU-MIRA builds on this foundation by supporting women to excel in research and academia, expand their scientific influence, and assume greater leadership roles. Through this initiative, Khalifa University is investing in the people and capabilities that will advance scientific discovery, strengthen our research ecosystem, and contribute to the UAE's innovation ambitions and knowledge-based economy.”