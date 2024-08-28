Emirati women are revolutionising leadership and spearheading transformative change across diverse sectors. This powerful shift and their critical role in driving the nation forward were highlighted during a panel discussion, titled Beyond limits: Redefining leadership, at Emiratia, an exclusive event organized by Gulf News and Being She to mark Emirati Women’s Day.

Four powerful leaders shared their journeys of overcoming personal and professional challenges to achieve leadership roles. They offered actionable strategies for transforming challenges into opportunities, inspiring future generations to lead and create impactful change.

In the male-dominated finance industry, Zahra Al Dahmani, Director of Tax Payer Services at the Federal Tax Authority, has made a strong mark with her expertise and leadership skills. She discussed the barriers she overcame to rise to her current role

“Being a woman leader in my role as taxpayer services director has not been easy. It required mastering both technical and communication skills,” said Al Dahmani.

“Since the UAE introduced taxes six years ago, I have leveraged my expertise in taxation, attended specialised programs at DWC Academy, and worked to support taxpayers in understanding their obligations with the Federal Tax Authority. Building awareness and ensuring compliance with tax laws has been a significant part of my role. It has been a challenging journey, especially as the first Emirati woman in this field, but it has been a rewarding experience.”

Dr Reem Saleh Easa Al Gurg, Director of Strategy & Institutional Excellence at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), spoke about her career journey in health sciences.

“As an Emirati woman, I felt that pursuing a career in medicine or health sciences was the best way to contribute to my nation. Raised in a family that valued global opportunities, I decided to stay in the UAE for my initial education, focusing on nutrition and public health. This path allowed me to build a strong foundation and then advance my expertise in London. I am deeply grateful for the opportunities that have shaped my journey,” she said.

Yusra Baqi, Chief Human Capital Officer at Aafac Islamic Finance, worked as an engineer before advancing her career in the finance sector. She offered practical advice to young women aspiring to become leaders, focusing on the importance of determination, continuous learning, and seizing opportunities.

“Starting from scratch in banking, I began as a retail officer serving customers. My love for interacting with people and my passion for the field drove my rapid advancement. Over the years, I progressed to senior leadership roles, fueled by hard work and a continuous quest for knowledge. Balancing my career with family responsibilities was challenging, but my dedication and ongoing learning were key to my success,” Baqi said.

Inspire and motivate

Al Gurg shared effective strategies to empower other women and unlock their full potential. She asked women to seek help when needed as it’s a vital aspect of leadership and personal well-being.

“Voicing your need for support is not a sign of weakness but an act of bravery. Leaders must clearly communicate their needs rather than expecting others to anticipate them. Support can come in various forms, and if it doesn’t meet your needs, it’s important to express that clearly. Requesting help may require courage, but it strengthens your position rather than weakening it,” explained Al Gurg.

Architect of change

Meanwhile, Hind Al Huwaidi, Chief Executive Development Officer at BEEAH, highlighted the critical role women leaders play in advancing the UAE’s sustainability agenda. She detailed the significant challenges she faced in promoting sustainability and highlighted the need to overcome deeply ingrained behaviours.

BEEAH’s focus on sustainability has always been proactive rather than reactive. “Founded in 2007, our company faced the challenge of introducing sustainability—a relatively new and poorly understood concept at the time. Changing deeply ingrained habits and mindsets is difficult, particularly when trying to shift generational behaviours,” she said, adding, “One of our main challenges was educating the public about sustainability, environmental management, and waste management. Initially, we approached this by turning theoretical concepts into practical examples. By equipping people with the necessary tools and demonstrating practical applications, we made it easier for them to embrace and implement sustainability practices.”

Mentoring future leaders

Panelists highlighted the importance of mentoring for the success of the next generation.

“In our organisation, we have established a mentorship programme where I share my experiences with other women. This programme is vital for transferring technical expertise and communication skills, as we engage with diverse sectors across the country. This knowledge exchange is crucial for fostering successful relationships and building awareness within various industries,” explained Al Dahmani.