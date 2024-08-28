The UAE's investment in education, building top institutions, and adopting best practices have enabled Emiratis, especially women, to pursue a variety of careers, said Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance, during Emiratia, an event organised by Gulf News and Being She on the occasion of Emirati Women's Day at Raffles the Palm Dubai.

“I'm very proud to say that I'm a local product,” she said during the fireside chat on Life and Challenges of an Emirati CEO. “I've been through the UAE educational system, did my higher studies with Higher Colleges of Technology, continued with my bachelor’s programme in the country, and a few years later, I got my MBA from a UAE university.”

Curious as a student, Raja had always chosen paths that were uncommon. Her family didn’t suppress her curiosity or energy and guided her in hitting the right balance. In college she ended up taking technology as her major, which didn’t have a defined career path at that time. But she was able to spot opportunities and grab them with both hands.

“Opportunities don't come packaged with a lace - they don't look great,” she said. “But you should be able to tap into that. Trust yourself and take that path.”

After years at DIFC where she learned about the financial services sector and her executive education at Harvard Business School, she decided to move to marketing and business development within DIFC when the opportunity presented itself.

“That move to marketing has been a major step in my life. We realised that technology is disrupting all sectors, including financial services, and we realised that there is an opportunity to create something new, which is bringing the big players with the technology companies, to co-create solutions that are specific for the new segment of customers, who are our kids.

"So when there was an opportunity to launch a fintech initiative at DIFC, I stepped up. I was curious about combining technology and financial services. It was something that I haven't really done. But I was aware of the opportunities, and I took the initiative.”

Having established the region’s most successful and innovative fintech ecosystem at DIFC, the FinTech Hive, Raja today is an accomplished leader in the world of fintech. She has been credited with crafting innovative strategies that have become the driving force behind ECI's transformative goals. As she works to take ECI to greater heights, she is also developing her own fintech solution.

“There’s no stop line; there's no deadline," she said, offering inspiration and invaluable advice to women. "Sometimes you have to slow down because other things are happening. Sometimes you can accelerate, and it's okay. Just make sure that what you are doing is aligned with your purpose. Opportunities will come. You have to be present and show up when they come.”