Emiratia, an exclusive event dedicated to Emirati women by Gulf News and Being She, is currently underway in Dubai, celebrating Emirati Women’s Day with remarkable participation. This annual event, held every year on August 28, brings together Emirati women to honour their efforts, celebrate their achievements, and highlight their pivotal role in the nation’s development.

Initiated in 2015 by Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation and wife of the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Emirati Women’s Day recognizes the crucial contributions of women in the UAE.

Emiratia is currently shining a spotlight on stories of resilience, leadership, and success, inspiring ongoing progress and innovation. Taking place at Raffles The Palm Dubai, the event has already drawn significant attention and participation, making it a vibrant celebration of Emirati women’s accomplishments.

The event’s main keynote, delivered by Dr Maryam Mohamed Fatma Matar, Founder and Chairperson of the UAE Genetic Diseases Association, is a major highlight. Dr. Matar, who was the first Emirati woman to hold the position of Senior Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health in 2006 and later served as General Manager at the Community Development Authority in Dubai in 2008, continues to inspire with her achievements. Named among the ‘50 Most Influential Women in the Arab World’ for seven consecutive years and a recipient of the Women in Tech Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023, her address is setting an inspiring tone for the day.

Other dignitaries present at the event include Dr Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, former UAE Minister of Environment & Water; Aparna Bajpai, founder of Being She; Dr Eesa Mohammed Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai; and Yaqoob Al Ali, Executive Director and Private Advisor to the Office of Shaikh Juma Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum.

Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman, emphasized the importance of celebrating Emirati women’s achievements, stating, “Celebrating the achievements of Emirati women is vital because it honours their significant contributions to the nation's progress, empowers future generations, and showcases the strength and resilience that drive the UAE’s continued success.”

Throughout the event, participants are engaging in enlightening panel discussions, inspirational keynote addresses, and impactful networking sessions. These sessions offer valuable opportunities to connect with influential Emirati leaders and experts, fostering personal and professional growth.

Ishneet Kaur, Head of International Business at Virgio, shared, “Emirati Women’s Day celebrates the pivotal contributions of Emirati women across diverse fields. This important day promotes empowerment and gender equality.” She added that supporting the event aligns with Virgio’s core values of empowerment and sustainability, reinforcing their mission to drive positive social and environmental impact.

Nishith Shah, CEO of La Marquise, expressed that Emirati Women’s Day resonates with the company’s values. “Emirati women have been pioneers in various industries within the Arab community, reflecting the country’s leadership and commitment to gender equality,” said Shah.

Veronika Szabo, Senior Director of Marketing at Raffles The Palm, also shared her pride in partnering with Gulf News as the venue partner. “This is a beautiful opportunity to pay tribute to Emirati women’s strength, resilience, and vision while fostering meaningful connections that uplift and empower our local community, creating a legacy of inspiration for generations to come,” Szabo said.