Watch: A quick tour through the Mina Fish Market in Abu Dhabi

The fish market in Mina Zayed district is one of the largest and oldest in the UAE. In 2022, the old market was given a comprehensive makeover and now offers visitors a uniquely holistic experience. Inaugurated by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), the facility replaces the old fish market, which has always been a significant draw on the port area.