Dubai: If you’ve noticed that the air quality in Dubai seems better than in many other cities, you can partly thank the mobile air quality monitoring station, a state-of-the-art truck equipped with artificial intelligence systems and tools.

This innovative unit works alongside the city’s permanent monitoring stations, providing real-time data and helping authorities keep a close eye on air pollution levels, ensuring cleaner, healthier air for everyone.

Through a presentation, Dubai Municipality is highlighting its cutting-edge mobile laboratory for air quality monitoring at the 30th Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress which is being held this week in Dubai.

This advanced system uses state-of-the-art sensor technologies to provide real-time data on pollution levels across the city.

Tracking pollutants

The vehicle is equipped with around 20 advanced monitoring systems that track nearly 100 elements and compounds of air pollutants such as toxic pollutants, volatile organic compounds, ozone catalysts, heavy metal concentration rate, and odour-causing gases. Additionally, it monitors radioactive pollution levels, noise, and weather data.

Did you know? The United Nation identifies air pollution as the top environmental health risk globally, with around 6.5 million deaths annually from indoor and outdoor pollution. Alarmingly, 9 out of 10 people breathe outdoor air that exceeds the permissible levels recommended by the World Health Organisation.

By continuously tracking air quality, the system enables officials to take rapid, informed actions to enhance air quality, ensuring a healthier environment for residents and visitors alike.

“The mobile air quality monitoring vehicle serves as the first reference station in terms of design, quality of devices, equipment, and technologies used to track air pollutants at the regional level. The vehicle was designed and equipped with international environmentally friendly standards, and is resistant to the extreme climatic conditions prevailing in the region, including high temperatures and humidity,” the municipality had said earlier.

Industrial companies and other firms found to pollute air will be issued fines and will be asked to take remedial measures, Gulf News had reported during the launch of the mobile station in 2018. With regard to vehicles, Dubai Police can issue a fine of Dh1,000 and six black points to drivers of vehicles causing environmental pollution, the report had said.

The mobile station was launched to enhance the air pollution monitoring system and network of the municipality which had 13 permanent stations across the emirate at that time.

Compared to the fixed air quality monitoring stations, the mobile system allows for much greater flexibility and coverage, ensuring that all areas of the city can be assessed accurately.

Improving public health

By leveraging smart sensor technology and real-time data analysis, the Municipality can detect pollution sources more effectively and implement targeted strategies to mitigate them. This is aimed at improving public health and supporting Dubai’s long-term sustainability goals.

According to the civic body, the mobile air monitoring system represents a crucial step in Dubai’s efforts to integrate smart technologies into urban infrastructure, in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Innovative solutions

Apart from the mobile air monitoring system, Dubai Municipality is presenting a range of innovative solutions at the exhibition, aimed at realising its vision of a smart, sustainable city. Highlights include a fully autonomous, AI-powered smart cleaning vehicle that operates without human intervention, further enhancing the efficiency of city services.

The civic body is also showcasing environmentally focused solutions, such as a smart marine scraper that uses AI to clean water bodies efficiently, and smart monitoring systems for sewage networks, which detect issues early and allow for prompt interventions. Additionally, a mobile laboratory for monitoring the quality of sand and land used in infrastructure projects is being introduced, ensuring that materials meet high standards for safety and sustainability.