The initiative is part of broader efforts led by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to adopt and implement projects aimed at improving the overall quality of life in Dubai.

During the opening ceremony, PCFC CEO Nasser Al Neyadi emphasised the Corporation’s commitment to enhancing quality of life and environmental sustainability. The ceremony was attended by key officials including Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC and Abdulla Al Hashmi, COO of Parks and Zones DP World GCC.

The station, built on a 16-square-metre area, is equipped with 11 sensors. The choice of Jebel Ali for the station’s location aims to improve air quality across Dubai, particularly in areas overseen by the Corporation, ensuring a clean and healthy business environment through continuous air quality monitoring and assessment.

Industrial impact

Engineer Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of the Department of Planning and Development — Trakhees, said that the air quality monitoring facility will be providing necessary data to inform state decisions aimed at enhancing air quality for a safe and healthy environment. The station is expected to play a crucial role in assessing the effects of industrial and logistical activities on air quality in the area. It will help ensure compliance with UAE’s air quality standards, identifying harmful pollutants and enabling preventive measures to protect the health of residents and workers in Jebel Ali and surrounding areas.