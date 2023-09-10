Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) and the Environment Protection and Development Authority (EPDA) have launched the pilot phase of the air quality monitoring sensors project in Ras Al Khaimah, in order to serve environmental sustainability in the emirate.
The move is based on the vision of the Ras Al Khaimah Government 2030 and in line with the Year of Sustainability 2023 and the UAE’s hosting of the COP28 Conference later this year.
The initiative is “a pioneer” in providing the relevant authorities with real-time data on the quality of outdoor and interior air by using public transportation buses in the emirate that travel 86km at various times and locations throughout the day.
Esmaeel Hassan Al Blooshi, Director-General, RAKTA, said the initiative is “the first of its kind” at the UAE level in the field of transportation and is a continuation of efforts made jointly by RAKTA and EPDA to strengthen the environmental system surrounding transportation and the emissions that are produced by it.
How it works
During the initiative, smart sensors will be installed to monitor the air quality of the environment surrounding public transport, through which the air quality will be measured during the movement of the bus and its stops at each station.
Al Blooshi further mentioned that this technology has a variety of properties, including the capability of gathering real-time data throughout the day on variables including air temperature, humidity, carbon emissions, and other markers.
EPDA Director-General Dr Saif Al Ghais stated that EPDA this project helps in developing strategies and conducting studies based on accurate scientific data, especially since these sensors provide real-time data on various weather indicators and carbon emissions.
In this regard, RAKTA and EPDA signed a joint agreement of understanding to enhance strategic relations. The agreement included a number of important items for the two parties, including studying the air quality strategy, implementing environmental awareness programs, joint community initiatives, exchanging data and knowledge, and benefiting from the experiences of both parties in the environmental field.