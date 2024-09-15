Zanzibar: In a major step toward realising the UAE’s vision and Sharjah’s efforts to improve healthcare access in under-served regions worldwide, Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) and UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Children, has launched ‘The Big Heart Mobile Medical Services’ on Unguja island in Zanzibar.

The product of a partnership forged in 2019 between Aster Volunteers and TBHF, the mobile clinics currently operate in eight countries, including Ethiopia, Sudan, Somaliland, Iraq, Lebanon, and Bangladesh, and have touched the lives of 178,740 beneficiaries through 1,937 medical camps to date. The project has expanded this year to include four countries: Zanzibar, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

20,000 patients per year

The mobile clinic will actively engage “renowned medical professionals to ensure the delivery of quality healthcare” to at least 20,000 beneficiaries each year. TBHF and Aster are committed to run the clinic for at least a 10-year tenure, which will result in the project uplifting 250,000 lives in Zanzibar, particularly the lives of patients with limited or no access to basic healthcare, and those residing in remote areas.

The mobile clinic, operated in collaboration with local partners, including the Zanzibar Ministry of Health (MoH), Muhimbili National Hospital, and the State University of Zanzibar, will provide vital health services such as blood pressure, blood sugar, BMI, and occasional cholesterol or ECG checks. Health talks will be conducted in multiple languages, addressing various topics including Basic Life Support (BLS) Awareness. Moreover, the clinic will actively participate in impactful health campaigns organized with regional associates, furthering the commitment to community well-being.

Dignitaries who attended the flag off ceremony with Sheikha Jawaher included Nassor Mazrui, Minister of Health, Zanzibar; Alisha Moopen, Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare; Jaleel PA, General Manager and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Aster DM Healthcare; Dr Fatma Kabole, Deputy Director Preventive Services and Health Education, Zanzibar; Dr Mngereza Mzee Miraji, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Health, Zanzibar; and TBHF team of officials.

‘Healthcare is your right’

During a meeting with the Minister of Health in Zanzibar and leading officials and representatives of Aster Healthcare, Sheikha Jawaher emphasised that access to healthcare is a natural and fundamental right for every individual and nation, and it should be provided without barriers, especially for women and children.

She noted that the responsibility for achieving this goal goes beyond governments and extends to any entity capable of contributing and driving change. Sheikha Jawaher stressed that the world bears full responsibility if even one child cannot access essential healthcare services.

She discussed various healthcare sector issues and services with the Minister of Health during the meeting, focusing specifically on remote areas, the needs of local communities in those regions, and the effectiveness of the concept of mobile clinics for them.

Sheikha Jawaher said: “The launch of the mobile medical clinic in Zanzibar, part of a larger project serving communities across 12 countries, reflects The Big Heart Foundation’s commitment to forging partnerships and collaborating with local authorities to create effective solutions for underserved populations.”

She added: “Many in these regions face significant challenges in accessing healthcare due to the lack of nearby clinics and limited means to travel. With this project, we are saying to every person in need: it is our responsibility to reach you, and it is your right to have access to basic healthcare without burden. With the support of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, we remain dedicated to continuing sustainable humanitarian projects that drive positive change wherever they are needed.”

Solar powered clinics

The clinics are powered by solar energy, reducing their carbon footprint while delivering high-quality, sustainable healthcare solutions. Each clinic is staffed by medical professionals from Aster Hospitals in the UAE and India, along with volunteer doctors from Medcare Hospitals. Six members of the Zanzibar clinic’s medical team, comprising doctors and nurses, were trained by the UAE’s Ministry of Health.

The clinic will also offer virtual consultations with specialists to ensure advanced care for those in need, connecting patients with comprehensive medical support that goes beyond the immediate region.

Expanded scope

Following the success of the project, which was supposed to run for five years as per the original Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between TBHF and Aster Healthcare in 2019, it has been updated to a 10-year tenure and has been expanded to include four more countries. Zanzibar is the first successful outcome of the renewed MoU between the two entities.