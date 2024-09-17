Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) on Tuesday clarified that the ongoing two-month amnesty for violators of visa and residency rules applies exclusively to applicants who are within the UAE, until the end of the grace period on October 31.

ICP affirmed that the amnesty does not cover those who had already left the UAE with violations before the deadline was announced on September 1 of this year.

Two options

ICP Director-General Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili urged violators to make the most of the amnesty to rectify their status, emphasising that the grace period offers another chance for violators to regularise their status, either by obtaining a legal job with a valid visa or exiting the UAE without incurring fines.

He clarified that obtaining an exit permit requires either a valid passport or a valid return document. He advised violators intending to leave the UAE to book their departure tickets only after completing the exit permit procedures.

What about deportees?

Maj Gen Al Khaili also clarified that the amnesty does not include individuals who have been subject to a criminal deportation decision by a competent court in the UAE. This category of violators - deportees - are not eligible for the benefits and exemptions offered by the amnesty until their criminal files are resolved. He pointed out that specialised committees within the judicial authorities handle the cases of deportees and review requests for lifting a criminal deportation order.