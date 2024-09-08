Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has notified people who will be leaving the country after adjusting their visa status within the Amnesty on the conditions for their return to the UAE without restrictions.

The authority has explained that people who have until October end to rectify their visa status or leave the country without paying any fines can return to the UAE at any time after completing due procedures for getting an entry visa issued. This will be treated as a new request and will be subject to the approval of the security authorities.

ICP called on violators of the country’s residency system to take advantage of the specified period to amend their status by submitting the application through the authority’s electronic and smart channels and approved typing offices, without the need to visit service centers except upon notification to complete their “biometric fingerprint”.

Beneficiaries who can avail the grace period include visit visa violators, residency violators, those included in administrative reports or those absent from work, and UAE-born foreigners whose guardians have not got their residency verified. Some categories of violators however are not entitled to any benefits.

The grace period for settling the status provides several benefits, including exemption from administrative fines related to residence and visit visas resulting from staying in the country illegally, establishment card fines, ID card fines, and Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation fines. The benefits also include exemption from the residence and visit visa cancellation fee, the work interruption report fee, departure fees, residence and visa details fees, and departure permit fees. The grace period also allows the violator to leave the country after settling his status without a ban being stamped on entering the country.