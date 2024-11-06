Dubai: In a pioneering initiative, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a strategic drill using Metaverse and digital twin technologies. This drill marks the region’s first application of such advanced tools in rail network emergency and crisis management.

RTA has executed this strategic drill using advanced Metaverse and digital twin technologies to enhance comprehensive crisis readiness. This exercise represents a pioneering approach to full-scale crisis preparedness for the Dubai Metro. Conducted in collaboration with technology partner Meta Essence, the initiative marks a significant milestone in integrating cutting-edge technology into emergency management protocols.

This drill supports RTA’s Emergency and Crisis Management Programme by providing a secure, immersive virtual environment for stakeholders to test and strengthen coordination among response teams during crises. The platform enables teams to anticipate challenges and ensures seamless collaboration across government entities, enhancing response strategies with exceptional accuracy in complex, real-world scenarios.

The Metro crisis management drill involves participation from 11 government entities Image Credit: RTA

This drill sets a global benchmark for crisis management by harnessing advanced digital solutions to elevate safety and efficiency within transport infrastructure. Launching this strategic drill using metaverse and digital twin technologies underscores Dubai’s commitment to innovation and proactive public safety measures. It represents a critical step in bridging the gap between vision and execution, bolstering Dubai’s position as a leading smart city on the world stage.

