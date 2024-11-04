Dubai: A shared taxi service has been launched between Dubai and Abu Dhabi with fares as low as Dh66 per rider - up to 75 per cent cheaper than taking a regular cab between the two emirates.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) launched the new taxi-sharing pilot service that enables passengers to share rides between Ibn Battuta Centre in Dubai and Al Wahda Centre in Abu Dhabi. This pilot service duration is six months and based on the outcomes it might be expanded in other locations in the future.

Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at the Public Transport Agency, RTA, said: “Ibn Battuta Centre in Dubai and Al Wahda Centre in Abu Dhabi were selected after a thorough analysis of potential routes for the shared taxi service between the two emirates. This initiative aims to reduce travel costs, particularly for frequent commuters between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Furthermore, both locations are well-connected to public transportation hubs and parking facilities.”

Fare system

“The initiative would benefit passengers primarily by reducing costs by up to 75 per cent when four passengers share a single taxi between the two emirates. In such cases, each passenger pays Dh66, sharing the cost rather than one passenger covering the full fare.”

Passengers can pay the fare via bank cards or nol cards. “It’s important to note that the fare will be Dh132 per passenger when two riders share the taxi, and Dh88 when three passengers travel together.