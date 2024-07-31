Dubai: The taxi sector in Dubai has recorded an increase of 500,000 trips in the first half of 2024, according to the statistics released by the Road and Transport Authority on Wednesday.

The total of 55.7 million number of taxi trips were recorded during the first half of this year compared to 55.3 million during the corresponding period last year.

Additionally, passenger numbers also increased from 96.2 million to 96.9 million during the same period. The number of taxi drivers has also increased from 26,000 to 30,000 this years.

The RTA statistics revealed that the total number of taxis in operationin Dubai during the first half of 2024 reached 12,778, which is 644 more vehicles as compared to last year.

Increasing demand

Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at the Public Transport Agency of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said: “The transportation industry has consistently grown over the last five years. This rise in the number of journeys, drivers and vehicles directly responds to the increasing demand for the service, ensuring that customers’ needs are met.”

Record growth

“The sector is achieving record growth through the e-hail service of Hala Taxi. E-bookings accounted for 40% of the total number of taxi journeys in Dubai during the first half of this year, a 5% increase compared to the same period in 2023.