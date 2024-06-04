Hefty fines

Illegal transport operators carrying passengers or goods anywhere in Dubai face up to Dh50,000 for corporate violators and Dh30,000 for individuals.

RTA recently carried out a series of inspections targeting unlicensed passenger transport and related activities. The inspections were conducted in collaboration with the Dubai Police, Airport Security and Emirate’s Parking. As a result, more than 220 vehicles were seized and hundreds of fines were issued to violators.

Passenger smuggling

Saeed Al Balooshi, Director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said: “RTA in collaboration with Dubai Police launched operation against unlicensed passenger transport operators across the emirate to curb ‘passenger smuggling’. The campaign is part of the plan to ensure safety of passengers and discourage illegal transport operators.”

The most popular areas for illegal transport are airports where unlicensed operators target incoming passengers offering much lower fares. At least 90 vehicles were impounded at the terminals 1, 2 and 3 of Dubai Airports during the inspections.

Jebel Ali

Similarly, RTA impounded 49 vehicles around Jebel Ali area which is also famous for illegal passenger transport as illegal taxi operators offer cheaper rides to low income workers in these areas.