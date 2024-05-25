Sharjah: The speed limit on a section of Al Ittihad Road and Al Wahda Road in Sharjah has been reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h, it was announced on Saturday.

Sharjah Roads Transportation Authority, in coordination with the General Command of Sharjah Police, announced the reduction, which is applicable between the interchange near Abu Shaghara on Al Wahda Road to Al Taawun Bridge on Al Ittihad Road.