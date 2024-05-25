A map showing the applicable zone of the slower speed limit
Sharjah: The speed limit on a section of Al Ittihad Road and Al Wahda Road in Sharjah has been reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h, it was announced on Saturday.

Sharjah Roads Transportation Authority, in coordination with the General Command of Sharjah Police, announced the reduction, which is applicable between the interchange near Abu Shaghara on Al Wahda Road to Al Taawun Bridge on Al Ittihad Road.

The decision has been implemented to “ensure smooth traffic flow on the roads”, the Authority posted on its X account.

In November 2023, it was announced that the speed limit between the Sharjah-Dubai border and Al Garhoud Bridge in Dubai was reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h.