Dubai: Speed limit on Al Itthad Road -- one of the busiest highway between Dubai and Sharjah -- has been reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h with effect from November 20, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday.
The reduced speed limit will apply on a section of Al Itthad Road between Sharjah-Dubai border and Al Garhoud Bridge. The decision has been taken jointly by the Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority RTA) to ease the traffic flow.
The decision, which has been coordinated with the Dubai Police General HQ, is based on a recent study that reviewed the number of entrances, exits, proximity of intersections, recurrence of traffic accidents, and recent improvements and developments in the area.
Traffic signs along Al Ittihad Road, in the sector between Sharjah and Al Garhoud Bridge, have been updated to reflect the new maximum speed of 80km/h instead of the previous 100km/h. To enhance drivers’ awareness, red lines will mark the beginning of the speed reduction zone as per the applicable traffic safety standards.
RTA carries out regular reviews of speed limits on Dubai’s main roads to improve the traffic flow and to reduce accidents. In doing so, RTA is guided by the Speed Management Manual in Dubai as well as the latest international practices. The RTA sets criteria to strike an optimal balance between speed limits, traffic flow, and incident rates.
RTA stressed the importance of collaborating with Dubai Police General HQ in making joint preventive measures, such as the adjustment of radars. The modification of speed limits is subject to various factors and engineering standards, including road design speed and the actual speed observed by most drivers (85th percentile speed). Other parameters include urbanisation along the road, pedestrian activity, the presence of vital facilities, the history of traffic accidents, and traffic volume on the road.