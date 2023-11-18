Sharjah: An 18-year-old Asian youth died in an accident while off-roading on sand dunes in the Al Faya central region of Sharjah on Friday evening, Sharjah Police said today.
Another Asian national was injured in the incident.
Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said: “Many members of the public go to desert areas during the holidays to enjoy the rainy weather, and among them are young people who enjoy riding on sand dunes, who engage in wrong practices in these areas, which leads to many accidents and puts their lives and the lives of others at risk.”
He sent a message to those who enjoy riding motorcycles and four-wheel-drive vehicles in these areas, saying that the desert areas are places where families and children go to enjoy the winter season, away from the hustle and bustle of cities, and everyone has the right to enjoy the environmental and tourism diversity that the emirate has to offer. The police chief noted that the feeling of safety and security is a shared responsibility and everyone must adhere to the regulations, violation of which may lead to serious consequences, turnings outings into tragedies.
Sharjah Police appealed to community members who frequent desert areas and enjoy sand dunes to abide by the safety laws and guidelines, warning against engaging in dangerous negative practices.