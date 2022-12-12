Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police have shared a new clip demonstrating the dangers of jumping traffic light.
Jumping a traffic light refers to a motorist crossing a traffic light when it is red.
The clip, shared on the Police’s Traffic and Patrols Directorate on social media platforms, shows a four-wheeler jumping a traffic light in Abu Dhabi, then crashing into a white sedan that is driving past the intersection. The collision leaves the sedan greatly damaged.
Phone use hazards
The clip is part of the Police’s Road to Safety campaign, which aims to increase awareness of dangerous driver behaviours, and encourage road user safety.
“The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police warns drivers of the dangers of being distracted while driving by using the phone, which is one of the main reasons for jumping traffic lights, and other behaviors that distract motorists while driving,” the Police said.
Penalties
A total of 2,850 motorists were penalised in Abu Dhabi emirate last year for jumping traffic lights, the Abu Dhabi Police said earlier this year. In fact, the penalty remains one of the strictest imposed in Abu Dhabi.
According to Law No 5 of 2020 regarding vehicle impoundment, offenders are fined Dh1,000, and given 12 traffic black points, for jumping a traffic light. In addition, the vehicle will be impounded for 30 days, and Dh50,000 will have to paid to release the vehicle from impoundment. The motorist’s driving license will also be suspended for six months. If the impounded vehicle is not released within three months, it will be auctioned off.
Handheld devices
A Dh800 fine is also imposed for using a handheld devices while driving, or for engaging in other behaviours that can be distracting, including grooming oneself or conversing with a passenger.