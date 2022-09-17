Abu Dhabi: A minimum fine of Dh20,000 will be imposed on any motorist who flees the scene of a traffic accident that results in injuries, the UAE Public Prosecution has warned.
In a fresh reminder, the authority said motorists can also be jailed for the offence.
“Whoever fails to stop, with no acceptable excuse, at a traffic accident that was caused by or against him, and that results in injuries of persons, shall be sentenced to imprisonment and/or fined a monetary penalty of not less than Dh20,000,” the Public Prosecution said in a post on its social media platform.
The penalty is outlined in Article 49, Clause 5, of the Federal Law No 21 of 1995 Concerning Traffic.
Other articles in the UAE traffic law also impose fines for fleeing the scenes of traffic collisions in which there are no injuries. Motorists involved in collisions of any kind must therefore wait at the scene to complete all procedures with the relevant traffic authorities.