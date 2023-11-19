Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai and the Dubai Mall management, has launched a new public bus route linking the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and the Dubai Mall.
The service, which started operating on November 17, will be provided during the weekend days (Friday, Saturday, Sunday), with two round-trip trips daily, with trips departing from the main bus station in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, all the way to the public bus stops in Dubai Mall.
The cost of a one-way ticket is Dh30.
The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority provides the ability to book and pre-pay for trips through the ‘RAKBus’ app, which can be downloaded through Apple Store and Google Play. Customers can view the trip schedule by visiting the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority’s website.
Needs of customers
This step comes within the framework of Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority’s keenness to expand and create new points for public bus routes linking the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah to the emirate of Dubai to meet the needs of customers from various segments of society in order to achieve the authority’s first strategic goal, “Making people happy”, and the second strategic goal, “Transportation Integration”.
Mohammed Hashim Ismail, director of the Quality Control and Operations Department at the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, stated that the launch of the line represents a rapid response to the needs of users of the mass transit network and comes within the authority’s strategy to expand public transportation lines across cities to achieve streamlined transportation for all.