Abu Dhabi: Several roads in Abu Dhabi have been clearly marked with new signage and road markings in red to clearly highlight the recently changed speed limits.
The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has carried out pavement marking in red on major roads in the city to highlight revised road speed limits and to ensue safety of motorists.
The aim is to improve traffic flow and safety of all road users and to alert drivers about changes in speed limits on different roads.
Revised speed limits
These are some of the major roads which have been marked with new pavement marking highlighting revised speed limits.
Abu Dhabi — Al Ain Road (E-22) at the Sas Al Nakhl area in the direction of Abu Dhabi, indicating the speed reduction from 120km/h to 100km/h
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Street (E-22). 311) Sweihan Bridge intersection in the direction of Baniyas showing a speed reduction from 140km/h to 120km/h.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Street (E-311) Baniyas Cemetery in the direction of Baniyas showing a speed reduction from 120km/h to 100km / hour.
Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street (E-10) Sheikh Zayed Bridge towards Abu Dhabi, where the speed has been reduced from 120km/h to 100km/h.
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road (E-12) between Jubail Island and Saadiyat towards Abu Dhabi, indicating speed reduction from 140km/h to 120km/h.
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road (E-12) Saadiyat Island towards Abu Dhabi, speed reduction from 120km/h to 100km/h.