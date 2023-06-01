Abu Dhabi: The maximum speed limit for a section of Abu Dhabi’s Sweihan Road has been set at 120 kilometres per hour, the Abu Dhabi Police announced on Thursday, June 1.
The revised speed applies on the road from Al Falah Bridge onwards, in the direction of the Abu Dhabi International Airport. The reduced maximum speed will become effective from Sunday, June 4.
New signs have been installed on the road to reflect the reduced maximum speed, which earlier set to be 140 kilometres per hour.
In a social media alert, the Police said the reduction aimed to improve traffic safety, and urged motorists to adhere to the speed limit.