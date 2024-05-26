Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA of the Roads and Transport Authority, said the project has enhanced connectivity with four main streets: Amman Street, Beirut Street, Aleppo Street, and Damascus Street. It has also improved access and exit points to over 320 workshops, 25 residential buildings, shops, and educational facilities, benefiting an estimated 60,000 residents in the area.

Layout of the road paving scheme in Al Qusais Industrial Area Image Credit: Supplied

Other projects

RTA has recently completed internal road and streetlighting projects in four residential areas: Margham, Lahbab, Al Lisaili, and Hatta, covering 35km. Additional roadworks are underway in Lahbab and Al Lisaili to meet the residents’ needs.

Margham

In Margham, road works have been completed, extending 5km along the Dubai-Al Ain Road near Skydive Dubai to serve about 1,100 residents. Lahbab has also seen road improvements over 4km and streetlighting improvements along Dubai-Hatta Road near Lahbab Camel Racing Track, benefiting more than 3,000 residents. The project aims to connect the residential community under development with the road network.

Al Lisaili

In Al Lisaili, around 7km of road improvements have been completed. Lighting works have also been done on the existing roads in the Seih Al Salam near the Last Exit and Al Qudra Lakes, covering over 7km. These enhancements benefit around 2,900 residents and improve the accessibility of the area’s entrances and exits.

Hatta