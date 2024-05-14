Abu Dhabi: The AD Mobility has announced a partial closure of roads in Al Ain for three months, starting from Wednesday, May 15.

The authority shared details of the closures, specifically the partial closure of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, on its social media platforms.

This partial closure will be in place from May 15, 2024, to Sunday, August 11, 2024. The routes highlighted in red on social media maps will be affected, while those in green will operate as usual.

Other road closures in Al Ain

In addition to this, AD Mobility has also implemented partial closures on two key roads in Al Ain for a month starting May 12:

Maitha bint Mohammed Street in Al Ain

This closure will affect the two left lanes in both directions and will remain in effect until Sunday, June 16.

Hazza bin Sultan Street

This closure will also impact the two left lanes in both directions and will continue until Wednesday, June 12.