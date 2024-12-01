These guidelines include avoiding the organisation or participation in random marches and gatherings, adhering to all traffic regulations, following instructions issued by police officers, and refraining from using party sprays, whether by drivers, passengers, or pedestrians.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Acting Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs and Acting Head of the Event Security Committee at Dubai Police, emphasised the importance of keeping the front and rear license plates of vehicles visible and avoiding any obstruction, as well as refraining from altering the vehicle’s colour or tinting the windscreen.

Additionally, he stressed that no stickers, signs, or logos of any kind should be placed on the car unless they are specifically for Eid Al Etihad and comply with official guidelines and conditions.

Al Mazrouei underscored the ban on covering the vehicle’s side, front, or rear windows with stickers, using sunshades that block visibility, performing stunts on internal or external roads, and obstructing or blocking traffic.

He further highlighted that vehicles should avoid making unauthorised modifications or adding unlicensed features that create excessive noise or obstruct vision. Al Mazrouei stressed the importance of not exceeding the permitted number of passengers in a vehicle and not allowing anyone to hang out of windows or sunroofs. He confirmed that most of these violations fall under Decree No. 30 of 2023, concerning vehicle impoundment, which can impose a fine of up to Dh50,000 for the release of an impounded vehicle.