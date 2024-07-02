Dubai: An Uber taxi driver in Dubai, Sultan Iskandar Mohammed, has been honoured by Dubai Police’s General Department of Criminal Investigation for his honesty in returning a lost valuable item to the Tourist Police.

Brigadier Hareb Mohammed Al Shamsi, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations, praised Mohammed’s act, calling it “a commendation of his honesty and embodiment of the noble values that the community greatly values.”

Dubai Police emphasised its commitment to recognising members of the public who demonstrate trustworthiness by returning lost items. This not only reunites lost property with its rightful owners but also projects a positive image of security and safety within the UAE.

Brigadier Al Shamsi urged the community to seek inspiration from Mohammed for his honesty. He also highlighted the availability of the “Lost and Found” service at smart police stations (SPS) located on beaches. This service allows anyone to easily return found items, facilitating their return to rightful owners who reported them missing.

Mohammed expressed his gratitude for the recognition from Dubai Police, stating that it “fills him with great pride and joy”. He said his recognition would motivate others to prioritise honesty and return lost belongings.