Ajman: Ajman-based International Charity Organisation (ICO) on Saturday announced the launch of the ‘Correction of the Status of Violators’ initiative within the UAE, worth a total of Dh3 million, with the aim of completing the procedures for issuing residencies for seekers of the ongoing amnesty for illegal residents.

ICO Secretary-General Dr Khalid Al Khaja explained that supporting national campaigns falls within the approach of ICO, including the current amnesty campaign, which exempts individuals from residency fines and gives them the opportunity to amend their status, with the aim of facilitating a stable life for them and their families.

He added that the ICO will accept 600 applications in the first phase of the initiative from those who meet the conditions.