Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai has processed 19,785 applications during the first week of the launch of the Amnesty or grace period where visa violators can legalise their visa statius or leave the country without fines.

The authority on Monday said 98.96 per cent of these applications were processed within 48 hours, reflecting the efficiency of the digital services and work teams involved.

Ninety per cent of the applications were submitted through digital platforms.

The main status adjustment centre at Al Awir, Dubai, received 2,393 visitors, representing 10.15 per cent of the total applicants in Dubai during the first week.

Sixty service platforms were earmarked to process the applications at the centre.

As many as 17,391 status modification requests were handled through 86 Amer centers and digital platforms, the authority said.

In collaboration with various foreign consulates in Dubai, specialised teams were deployed to assist applicants of different nationalities in getting their status legalised. Many consulates actively participated in the programme by conducting awareness sessions and providing multilingual guidance.

Major General Salah Al-Qamzi, Assistant Director General of Dubai’s Violators and Foreigners Tracking Sector, expressed pride in the initiative’s achievements so far.

“We are proud of the results achieved by this campaign, which reflect our commitment to offering the best services for residents in Dubai and ensuring that everyone lives in a safe and stable environment. The strong collaboration with the private sector, government entities, and consulates has greatly accelerated these tangible results in such a short time.”

He added: “Our goal at the General Directorate is to continue providing support to everyone in need, ensuring that all groups benefiting from this initiative receive the necessary assistance within the specified timeframe.”

Abu Dhabi applications

Meanwhile in Abu Dhabi, Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), announced that 88 per cent of the applicants during Amnesty sought to legalise their status, while the remaining chose to leave the country.

During the inspection tour conducted by the authority for the media today, he praised the keenness of the authority to process the applications promptly.