Kite Beach 30 x 30 Fitness Village

Located on one of Dubai’s most iconic coastline spots, DP World Kite Beach 30 x 30 Fitness Village is abuzz with sporting activity thanks to a jam-packed schedule of classes and workouts across 24 sports and fitness zones – a must for anyone looking to smash their 30 x 30 goals this year.

Experience a wealth of inspiration at the e& Main Stage, where a multitude of classes await, challenge your mates to a game of football or basketball at the Decathlon Sports Court, break a sweat at the MIRA Teen Fit - Boxd - Martial Arts zone or discover the perfect balance of core, cardio and resistance training at the talabat zone.

Family fun

If it’s family fun you’re after, head to the Wasl Gymnastics zone, where the whole family can explore the art of flexibility, strength, and grace in a dedicated area designed for gymnastic enthusiasts of all ages, and Wasl Parkour, the perfect spot to get active, one jump at a time. Alternatively, immerse yourself in the exciting world of padel at the Emarat Padel Courts or step onto the sand for intense workouts at the Sun & Sand Sports (SSS) Beach Volleyball Courts. Or, if it’s serenity and balance you’re looking for, head to the Emirates NBD Yoga zone for calming yoga and meditation sessions.

Sports Hub

If all this wasn’t enough, discover a whole host of activities in the three-tier DP World Sports Hub, lift weights, cycle and row at the WHOOP Lift – Ride – Row zone or head to the Emirates NBD Watersports zone for aquatic fitness and fun. There’s also the Emirates Rebounder, offering trampoline-based workouts that work the muscles in the legs, increase endurance and strengthen bones (to name just a few benefits), as well as the DP World Cricket Zone, the ideal spot for cricket enthusiasts to practice their swing or enjoy games and challenges.

DP World Kite Beach 30 x 30 Fitness Village is also the ideal spot for corporates across Dubai to join the challenge. Entities can encourage their employees to actively participate by organising team-building activities at the village, such as group fitness classes or sports tournaments.

Open weekdays from 3pm to 11pm for the public, and from 7am to 11pm on weekends, this fitness village is more than just a workout spot – it’s your chance to connect, stay active, and crush your 30 x 30 goals.

Zabeel Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village

Conveniently located in Zabeel Park, the all-new Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village is your ultimate destination for an immersive experience in the worlds of running and cycling. This space boasts a variety of fitness zones designed to accommodate all abilities, including a new Cricket Zone, Running Club, Emirates Spin Zone, and Emirates 3 on 3 Basketball Court, making it the perfect place for outdoor activity. With plenty of opportunities for fitness, fun, and photo-worthy moments along the way, you can also join in on fitness classes held on the main stage.

Classes for children

Additionally, there are specialised classes for children at the Dubai Municipality Kids Gym, including Little Lifters – a fun, energetic, and engaging programme for kids aged 6-12 that helps them to lift and move objects in the correct way and protect their bodies, as well as Mini Movers – a friendly parent and toddler music and movement session.

Serving as the central hub for you to collect your bibs for Dubai Ride, this fitness village is open Monday to Thursday from 4pm to 11pm, with bib collection available throughout, while on Fridays, it opens from midday to midnight, with classes from 4pm and all-day bib collection. Saturdays and Sundays are action-packed, welcoming you from 8am to midnight, with bib collection available throughout both days.

Al Warqa’a Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village

Set in the picturesque Al Warqa’a Park, the brand-new RTA Al Warqa’a Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village offers a fun and energising fitness experience for all ages and fitness levels.

At the heart of the village lies the Cycling Hub, equipped with 75 bikes and on-site mechanics to ensure a seamless ride. There is also the new Running Club and dedicated zones for football lovers and kids, with the latter offering specialised classes such as Junior Jump, which focuses on improving power and distance, and Strength Stars, which emphasises strength, endurance, flexibility, balance, and nutrition in a dynamic, engaging way.

Ladies zone

There is also a ladies-only zone offering tailored activities to encourage fitness in a comfortable setting. Here, women can participate in a whole host of classes, including Aerotensity, which blends high-intensity exercises with low-intensity movements to music, maximising both glucose and fat burning.

Additionally, MMA GX provides a comprehensive workout by incorporating techniques from various martial arts such as Kickboxing, Karate, Taekwondo, Jujitsu, Capoeira, Tai Chi, Ninja, Muay Thai, and Boxing, all tailored to enhance fitness and self-defence skills.

With the Modesh Inflatable for children to action-packed multi-sport zones with activities ranging from cycling and football to tennis, cricket and basketball, there’s no shortage of ways for you to stay active and have fun.