Dubai: An epic month of sport and exercise is just around the corner, with registrations for the 8th annual Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) now officially open.

An initiative by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to help make Dubai one of the most active cities in the world, DFC is a free, 30-day health and fitness activation like no other.

With wide range of activities planned and even more fun and shared experiences to be had, the time is now to join the challenge and commit to just 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days. Running from October 26 to November, 24, this year is all about community, and supporting one another. So, whether it’s hitting the fitness villages, joining an activity at your local community hub, or participating in one of the mega mass participation events, grab a friend, colleague or loved one and start your journey towards a fitter, healthier future now.

Also, #ShareYour30 and inspire others to get involved; get your kids dancing round the house to their favourite tune, encourage your friend to take the stairs rather than elevator up to her office or even invite your neighbour (the one you keep meaning to say hi to) to join you for a morning jog before work — every movement counts, and every experience is motivation for someone else

Win Emirates tickets

If that wasn’t reason enough to sign up, register now at www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com, and win Emirates flights to bring two guests to Dubai for an unforgettable experience including hotel accommodation and participation in the iconic Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai.

So, what’s happening this year?

DFC 2024 will include three free 30x30 fitness villages, including the return of the much-loved DP World Kite Beach 30 x 30 Fitness Village offering a host of classes, workouts and more — all set against the stunning backdrop of one of Dubai’s most scenic beaches. New to this year’s line-up is the cycling focused RTA Al Warqa’a Park 30x30 Fitness Village, featuring activities for all abilities, including a special kids zone and a ladies only area.

New fitness village

Additionally, the all-new Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30x30 Fitness Village will cater to running and cycling enthusiasts, featuring a spinning zone, running clubs, cricket pitches, a tough mudder obstacle course, and a main stage for events, making it the ultimate destination for outdoor fitness. Here you’ll also be able to pick up your bibs and shirts for Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, and Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai. With thousands of free sessions planned throughout the month, these 30-day Fitness Villages will support you in reaching your 30x30 goals.

The Challenge will also feature community fitness hubs in neighbourhoods across the city, including Bluewaters, DIFC, DMCC (JLT), City Walk, Dubai Digital Park, Expo City and Zabeel Ladies Club to name just a few, bringing the action directly to your doorstep. From fun fitness sessions to high-energy workouts, these hubs will ensure that everyone has the opportunity to get involved, no matter where you live. They will also be the perfect place to meet up with fellow participants, share your journey and motivate each other.

Weekends events

Every weekend offers something new. Providing truly unique opportunities to experience the city like never before, DFC will feature the return of two mega events that will close the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road to traffic, giving people the chance to cycle and / or run past some of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

The fifth edition of Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, will take place on Sunday 10 November bringing together cyclists of all ages and abilities in the region’s largest community cycling event. Participants can choose from various routes, including the brand-new Dubai Ride Speed Laps, where the only limit is how fast you can go. The sixth Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, will invite hundreds of thousands of runners to pound the pavement on Sunday 24 November — serving as DFC’s legendary grand finale.

Dubai Stand up Paddle

In addition, Dubai Stand Up Paddle, presented by the RTA (Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority), will return for its second year, giving everyone — no matter your age or skill level — the chance to paddle through Hatta’s scenic waters. Taking place on Saturday 2 November, you can join guided training sessions and a mass challenge event, unwind with a serene sunset yoga session and try your hand at kayaking — a new addition for 2024. With more exciting activities to be announced in the coming weeks, you will also have access to free transportation from Dubai and top-quality boards.

International events

This year, DFC will also include a number of exciting international events, from Dubai Premier Padel P1 and Dubai T100 Triathlon to the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix and many more. A highlight will be the chance to work out with celebrity trainers Kayla Itsines and Leana Deeb at Dubai Active — the Middle East’s leading health, fitness and wellness event taking place at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City over DFC’s opening weekend. Whether participating or cheering from the sidelines, these events will be packed with energy and inspiration, creating memories that will stay with you long after the Challenge concludes.

Throughout DFC, you will also have access to thousands of diverse fitness classes, events, and activities, as well as offers across retail outlets, fitness and wellness centres, gyms, hotels and leisure attractions across the 30 days to enhance your fitness journey.

Meaningful impact

Ahmed Al Khaja Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “Dubai Fitness Challenge has achieved remarkable success and growth, leaving a meaningful impact on individuals and the wider community. The 30x30 concept, at the heart of this initiative, has proven to be an effective way to make fitness accessible, empowering people of all abilities to incorporate physical activity into their lives, whether through structured events or personal routines. This year’s Challenge builds on that foundation, with a wide range of activities that cater to diverse interests and fitness levels.

"From large-scale events like Dubai Ride, presented by DP World and Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, to community-driven activities in every neighbourhood, DFC 2024 will inspire a culture of movement and well-being throughout the city. As we work towards making Dubai one of the most active cities in the world, we invite everyone to embrace this challenge, where every movement counts and every participant matters.”

Active society

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), said: “Since its inception, Dubai Fitness Challenge has become a cornerstone of our city’s commitment to fostering a more active society and enhancing the quality of life in Dubai. Its simple yet powerful 30x30 concept — 30 minutes of daily physical activity for 30 days — has consistently empowered all members of society, no matter their age or skill level, to incorporate all kinds of fitness activities into their daily lives, whether through organised sports or improving their personal routines.

Saeed Hareb Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), said: “Since its inception, Dubai Fitness Challenge has become a cornerstone of our city’s commitment to fostering a more active society and enhancing the quality of life in Dubai. Its simple yet powerful 30x30 concept — 30 minutes of daily physical activity for 30 days — has consistently empowered all members of society, no matter their age or skill level, to incorporate all kinds of fitness activities into their daily lives, whether through organised sports or improving their personal routines.

"This year, we aim to inspire even greater participation with a broad range of activities and events tailored to all ages and fitness levels, creating inclusive opportunities for everyone to engage and fostering a culture of wellness that goes beyond the challenge itself to encourage the adoption of lifelong healthy habits. We are proud to present the 8th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge, in partnership with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, as we continue our mission to transform Dubai into one of the world’s most active cities.”