Dubai: Many of us know how hard it can be to squeeze a workout into a very busy schedule.

That is why Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), the flagship fitness initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, focuses on the attainable goal of 30 minutes of exercise per day for 30 days.

This is to help its busy residents and visitors reframe the idea of having to carve large blocks of time to exercise and ultimately contribute to a healthier life.

So, how can you carve out time for exercise amidst the chaos of working life?

Here are some tips to help you successfully incorporate the Challenge into your routine...

Plan your month and block your calendar

The DFC website is the first place to start to find ways to fit the Challenge around a full-time job.

Packed with a wealth of information, from how to sign up for flagship events such as Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, and Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, to inspiring tips around simple exercise that can be squeezed into a lunch break, it will help you plan - and stick to - your Challenge.

File photo shows cyclists riding on Sheikh Zayed road which turned into a cycling track during a previous edition of Dubai Ride as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani | Gulf News

Blocking time in your diary at the start of the month is a brilliant first step to success. Where possible, treat it like a meeting and commit from the start.

In addition, many workplaces get involved with DFC so check what your office is doing – you might find there are opportunities to work-out while you are at work! Accept those calendar invites.

And don’t forget, simply taking a 30-minute walking meeting, fitting in a yoga flow between calls, or taking a leisurely lunchtime stroll, also counts.

Choose movement that makes you happy

While pondering a packed-out work diary, remind yourself about how wonderful it feels to have your mood lifted, especially on a challenging workday.

Recognising that finding joy in exercise is key to inspiring long-term commitment, DFC has once again broadened its wealth of activities, to ensure everyone will find an activity they love.

This will make you less likely to skip a class at the end of a tiring day. You won’t have to dig so deep to feel motivated if you are excited to try something new, or revisiting a sport you may have loved as a child.

Choose must-do activities

Choose a few must-do activities as milestones in your monthly journey, and look forward to them. This might be an after-work workout at the brand-new Run and Ride Central, perfect for members of the local business community seeking easy access to fitness classes to support their 30X30 goals, a sunrise Pilates or yoga session at the DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village, or a 7am bike ride around one of the many trails at the RTA Mushrif Park Cycle Centre.

DFC offers an expansive choice of fitness activities, ranging from traditional sports like football and padel - a DFC 2023 highlight is the 30-day Padel Cup - to emerging fitness trends like aerial yoga and Padbol, for every age and ability so there really is something for everyone, no matter your age or fitness level.

Enlist office workout buddies

With thousands of free classes on offer throughout the month, make a list of those close to your workplace and team up with colleagues to go together. Not only will this help you stay accountable, but there might also be some healthy competition.

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2022 kicks off Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Promise to leave work on time and head to one of the many Padel courts across Dubai for a fun and relaxing match or join the Les Mills / adidas largest HIIT workout on Sunday 12 November. There is also the DFC Low Intensity Workout Series, a collection of online videos with exercises for all fitness levels to inspire more of the office to get involved.

Keep the weekends fun

Family-friendly venues like Roll DXB, Dubai Ice Rink, or Bounce are brilliant activities for the weekend, while the DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village, RTA Mushrif Park Cycle Centre and 26 community fitness hubs across the city will all offer loads to do with the little ones - meaning parents do not have to find extra time away from their children to exercise, as well as the added benefit of promoting a healthy lifestyle amongst kids.

With 2023 promising to be the biggest and best DFC yet, it is easier than ever to complete the challenge. So, sign up now at www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com to be part of one of the world’s biggest fitness events that never fails to stir up massive public enthusiasm every single time.

