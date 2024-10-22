Unparalleled experience

Running until Sunday, 24 November, DFC 2024 promises an unparalleled experience for everyone, regardless of age or ability. This year’s programme features an expanded range of workout options at fitness villages and community hubs across the city, in-person classes combining classic fitness trends as well as the latest fads, and mega events at iconic Dubai locations to inspire and get people moving.

Dubai Run

As always, the Dubai Run is among the major highlights this year too. Registrations are now open for this monumental event that turns Sheikh Zayed Road into a massive running track. Dubai Run participants can opt for a 10-km challenge or a more relaxed 5-km route catering to all fitness levels. The event marks the grand finale of the DFC.

Healthy and Vibrant Community

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), said: “Dubai Fitness Challenge embodies our city’s deep-rooted commitment to fostering a healthier, more vibrant community. It goes beyond the daily 30 minutes of exercise — it’s about inspiring a lifelong pursuit of well-being. Each year, we turn Dubai into a vast fitness arena, where residents and visitors alike unite with energy and determination to reach new heights in their personal fitness journeys.

“This initiative encourages everyone — from individuals to families and entire communities — to break boundaries, discover new passions, and redefine what it means to live an active life. Our mission is to ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has access to opportunities that promote health, happiness, and a sense of accomplishment. We look forward to seeing this year’s challenge set new milestones, bringing us closer to our goal of a healthier and more active Dubai.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said: “Since its inception in 2017, Dubai Fitness Challenge has impacted millions by encouraging a healthier, more active lifestyle. Each edition, we see the incredible energy of Dubai come alive, with people from all walks of life uniting around a common goal: to make fitness and wellness an everyday priority.”

Registration

Register now at www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com and sign up for a month filled with fun, camaraderie, and shared experiences. Walking, jogging, cycling, yoga, or the gym, there are options aplenty for everyone, including those who are just starting out on their fitness journey.

Prizes

Thirty days of free and accessible fitness opportunities apart, those registering early stand a chance to win Emirates air tickets to bring two guests to Dubai for an unforgettable experience including hotel accommodation and participation in the iconic Dubai Run.

30-day-Challenge

Three Fitness villages

With an extensive line-up of experiences including sports, classes, events, and more, three 30 x 30 fitness villages at Kite Beach, Al Warqa’a Park, and Zabeel Park will be accessible to the public for free. These vibrant epicentres of sporting activity create a lively atmosphere that encourages greater participation and fosters a sense of community.

Kite Beach

Join the challenge at the DP World Kite Beach 30 x 30 Fitness Village, where fitness meets fun in one of Dubai’s most vibrant destinations. From gymnastics, boxing, and MMA to exciting new additions, including beach volleyball and water sports, there’s no shortage of ways for you to get active.

Additionally, with family-friendly zones, a wellness area, and the aqua park, Kite Beach provides the perfect backdrop for both fitness and fun.

Zabeel Park

Conveniently located in Zabeel Park, the all-new Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village is your ultimate destination for an immersive experience that combines running and cycling. This space boasts a variety of fitness zones, including a new Cricket Zone, Running Club, Spinning Zone, 3 on 3 Basketball Court and a Kids’ Fitness Zone.

Warqa Park

Set in the picturesque Al Warqa’a Park, the brand-new RTA Al Warqa’a Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village offers a fun and energising fitness experience for all ages and fitness levels. At the heart of the village is the Cycling Hub, featuring 75 bikes with on-site mechanics to ensure you have a smooth ride, while the new Running Club, along with dedicated zones for kids, ladies, and football lovers, adds variety and ensures that you can find your perfect activity.

Dubai Stand-Up Paddle

A thrilling aquatic adventure “Hatta Dam Paddle” will be held on Saturday, 2 November. Perfect for paddlers of all levels, this exciting event offers 45-minute sessions for adults and 30-minute sessions for families amid the stunning scenery of the Hatta mountains. Dubai Ride

Gear up for the fifth edition of Dubai Ride, presented by DP World on Sunday, 10 November, offering you the chance to experience Dubai like never before, no matter your age or cycling ability. This year’s event features routes for everyone; choose between the family-friendly 4-km route through Downtown Dubai or the challenging 12-km ride along Sheikh Zayed Road.

For an additional thrill, experienced riders over 21 years old can also try the brand-new Dubai Ride Speed Laps from 5:00am to 6:00am on the 12-km route, offering a unique chance to experience the excitement of high-speed cycling on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Register now at www.dubairide.com and get ready for an unforgettable ride through the iconic streets of Dubai.

Dubai Run

Registrations are now open for the thrilling sixth edition of Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, which will be staged along the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday, 24 November — the final weekend of DFC 2024. Runners and joggers from all walks of life, abilities, and fitness levels are invited to challenge themselves to go the distance — choose between two distinct routes, both starting on Sheikh Zayed Road near the Museum of the Future and featuring DJ zones and live musicians, creating a lively atmosphere that transforms the race into a full-scale celebration of fitness.

25 community hubs

Prepare to explore exciting sporting opportunities right in your neighbourhood with 25 community hubs located throughout the city. These hubs are designed to offer daily free activities and workout sessions right at your doorstep, making it easy for the whole family to embrace a healthier and more active lifestyle. No matter where you are in the city, there’s a community fitness hub close by, ready to motivate you on your fitness journey:

● Athletic Caravan Initiative Fitness Hub

● Aqua Fishing Academy Fitness Hub

● Bluewaters Fitness Hub

● City Walk Fitness Hub

● Danube Sport World Fitness Hub

● Dubai Design District Fitness Hub

● Dubai Digital Park Fitness Hub

● Dubai Media City Fitness Hub

● Expo City Dubai Fitness Hub

● Gate Avenue Fitness Hub

● Global Village Fitness Hub

● Golf is Good Fitness Hub

● Hatta Wadi Hub Fitness Hub

● JLT Fitness Hub

● P & O Marinas Fitness Hub

● Ripe Market Fitness Hub

● Sustainable City Fitness Hub

● The Beach, JBR Fitness Hub

● Tilal Al Ghaf Fitness Hub

● Town Square Fitness Hubs

● Wasl Green Park Fitness Hub

● Wasl One Fitness Hub

● Wasl Port Views Fitness Hub

● Wasl Village Fitness Hub

● Zabeel Ladies Club Fitness Hub

Mor events

Dubai Active will be held at Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City from 25 to 27 October, showcasing the latest trends and competitions. Here, you’ll also have the chance to work out with celebrity trainers Kayla Itsines and Leana Deeb.

The Plus500 City Half Marathon will also be held on 27 October, starting at the Gate Building at Dubai International Financial Centre and offering scenic routes through Downtown Dubai.

Cancer awareness

For those looking to make a difference, the Cancer Awareness Cycle, Walk or Both event on 26 October at DXBike in Meydan Street will allow participants to raise awareness for cancer while making the most of health screenings, entertainment, and family-friendly activities at the Wellness Village.

Dubai Padel Cup

For those keen on new sporting challenges, the Dubai Padel Cup will take place at venues across the city throughout DFC from 26 October. This adrenalin-fuelled spectacle will see eight community-driven tournaments aimed at engaging players of all skill levels in the spirit of sports and healthy competition.

Women’s Run

The Women’s Run 2024 on 3 November in Al Forsan Park, Expo City Dubai, will celebrate female empowerment with a vibrant, ladies-only race that brings participants from around the globe together.

Additionally, don’t miss the Dubai Premier Padel P1, taking place from 3 to 10 November at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. This prestigious event will feature 320 elite players competing for a staggering Dh1.8 million prize pool, ensuring a week full of thrilling matches and off-court entertainment.

Baseball

For baseball fans, the Arab Classic will run from 7 to 10 November, bringing together nine nations in a thrilling competition at Dubai’s premier venues, while Aura Tri-In-The-Sky on 9 November will offer a unique challenge at the world’s highest infinity pool.

Golf

Golf lovers should save the date for the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates from 14 to 17 November, where the top 50 golfers will compete for the season’s title, or if it is high-intensity workouts you’re looking for, the Turf Games Dubai City Series will take place on 15 to 16 November.

Dubai T100 Triathlon

On the same weekend you can also catch the Dubai T100 Triathlon, taking place from 15 to 17 November. This ultimate athletic challenge features a 2-km swim, an 80-km desert bike ride, and an 18-km run through the city.

Additionally, a shorter T100 Sprint on 15 November offers residents the chance to take part, with participants enjoying a 0.75-km swim, a 20-km bike ride, and a 5-km run along Dubai’s closed roads. Participants can also join the lively Music Run on 16 November as part of the T100 Triathlon weekend.

Dubai Basketball Club

Sports enthusiasts can catch the Dubai Basketball Club take on KRKA, one of the prominent basketball clubs in Slovenia, at the Coca-Cola Arena on 17 November, marking a significant moment for Dubai’s international sports franchise debut.

Dubai Sail Grand Prix

On 23 to 24 November, the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix will dazzle spectators as the world’s top athletes race high-tech F50 catamarans against the stunning backdrop of Dubai’s skyline.

Community runs

In support of local initiatives, participate in the Sparkle Race on 15 November, benefiting projects in Malawi, or join the Emirates NBD Unity Run on 17 November, promoting inclusivity with a fun walk and timed runs for all abilities. Perfect for all abilities and ages, get in gear for the Community Run at Ripe Market — a series of races that will be held every few weeks from 17 November.