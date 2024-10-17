Golf organisations in Dubai will come together to offer golf activities as part of this year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), a free month-long celebration of fitness and wellness.

In a pilot programme, the Golf Is Good x Dubai Fitness Challenge, supported by The R&A and Emirates Golf Federation, will offer 135 activities across nine venues throughout DFC from 26 October to 24 November 2024.

Over 2.4 million people are expected to register for DFC this year and for the first time, will have access to golf lessons, practice facilities, fitness sessions, simulators and an evening community walk at Jumeriah Golf Estates.

The Emirates Golf Federation will also host introductory sessions of The R&A’s Unleash Your Drive in Schools programme in local schools and at the DP World Tour Championship, which will also host golf lessons and a Mini Golf Sixes competition.

Neal Graham, Golf Development Manager - Middle East and India at The R&A said, “The R&A is aiming to raise awareness of the considerable health benefits of golf by offering activities throughout this year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge.

“This initiative is an excellent example of how we are supporting national associations around the world to deliver development initiatives that will continue to boost participation in golf and see the sport thrive in the future.”

General Abdullah Al Hashmi, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation, added, “Dubai Fitness Challenge is an outstanding platform to make our sport accessible to people of the Emirate of Dubai to try, perhaps for the first time.

“There are vast health benefits that come from playing golf and over the next month we hope to encourage people to consider golf as part of their regular health and fitness routine.”

Initiated by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Fitness Challenge is a month-long celebration of fitness and wellness which encourages participants to complete 30 minutes of exercise daily for 30 days. It aims to inspire a fitness-focussed mindset and promote a healthy and active lifestyle.

Research commissioned by The R&A has shown that golfers live five years longer and are at less risk of loneliness. It also showed that golf as a physical activity can help prevent and treat over 40 major chronic diseases, improve cholesterol, body composition, and metabolism. It has also been shown to help improve strength and balance in older people.

The Golf is Good x Dubai Fitness Challenge initiative, supported by The R&A and Emirates Golf Federation, was launched today at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

It is proudly supported by The R&A, Emirates Golf Federation and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism as principal partners along with the DP World Tour and Hero Dubai Desert Classic.