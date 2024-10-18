DXB Airports makes history with first ever spin class on the runway Follow us

Exercising is not everyone’s cup of tea. But being part of a spin class on the Dubai Airports runway was an opportunity we could not miss.

Dubai International (DXB) made history today by transforming its runway into a high-energy cycling studio in collaboration with CRANK, creating a fitness experience participants couldn’t get enough of, with the backdrop of aircfrafts taking off and landing.

Participants put in their all as they sweated it out on the runway, pedalling to beats from Swedish House Mafia and Lana Del Rey playing on the headphones, among other songs on the playlist.

“Spinning class or ride class as we call it, is a lower impact cardio exercise… It’s based in music and great vibes,” said Nuno Costa, the fitness instructor at the event.

“It’s one of those things that can only happen in Dubai,” he added.

Kate Francis, a participant at the event noted, “it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, and we absolutely loved it.”