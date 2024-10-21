Taiwan Excellence will take centre stage at Dubai Muscle Show 2024 (DMS), unveiling a revolutionary lineup of fitness technologies that underscore Taiwan’s leadership in the global fitness industry. With a curated selection of breakthrough products designed to transform the health and exercise experience, Taiwan Excellence will feature leading brands such as AQUIVIO, Perseidas Enterprise, Real Locks & Security, Speeding Global and Tonic Medtech. Attendees will get a firsthand look at Taiwan’s state-of-the-art innovations, including smart treadmills, AI-powered training systems, and advanced body composition analyzers from October 25-27, all showcasing the hallmark precision, performance, and usability that Taiwan is known for.

Must-see innovations

One of the standout products, the Gee Hoo-CYBO E3000-iCG Cross Trainer exemplifies Taiwan’s commitment to fitness innovation. Featuring the patented SKYRamp Motion, this cross-trainer allows users to adjust workout intensity with a 20-degree incline, offering a dynamic and targeted exercise experience. Its space-saving e-folding design makes it ideal for fitness enthusiasts who seek practicality without sacrificing performance.

Another highlight is the NETOWN iRide SBOT-CL06, a groundbreaking cycling system that leverages real-time AI to monitor heart health and automatically adjust workout intensity.

This system also provides a fully immersive experience, allowing users to cycle through virtual landscapes while optimising their training for maximum results.

In the rehabilitation sector, the CHARDER MG-4800 HandGrip Dynamometer stands out as a precise tool for measuring and strengthening hand and arm muscles.

Its advanced features make it an essential device for therapists focused on injury recovery and physical rehabilitation, further demonstrating Taiwan’s influence on fitness and healthcare technology.

For outdoor fitness enthusiasts, Taiwan Excellence presents the Mbranfiltra MF-200-T Portable Water Filter Bag, which can filter 99.9 per cent of bacteria, microorganisms, and other contaminants.

This SGS-tested portable filter offers a reliable solution for those in need of clean water during outdoor activities, reinforcing Taiwan’s commitment to wellness beyond the gym. Moreover, the EOPI - Crest Diving - CR-F is a free diving computer waterproof up to 100 metres. It features easy operation and supports 99 dive logs, making it ideal for both underwater and everyday use.

Shaping the future of fitness

As the largest fitness event in the Middle East, the Dubai Muscle Show offers Taiwan Excellence the perfect platform to showcase its pioneering role in the industry. Attracting thousands of visitors, from fitness professionals to global brands, the event provides Taiwan Excellence with an invaluable opportunity to cement its position at the forefront of fitness innovation. Attendees will gain an exclusive insight into how Taiwanese products are shaping the future of health and exercise on a global scale.