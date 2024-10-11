Dubai: Dubai Fitness Challenge on Thursday announced a new segment called Dubai Speed Laps to its annual community cycling event Dubai Ride, the registration for which is now open.

“Get the bike out of the garage, dig out your cycling kit and get ready to cycle through Dubai’s most stunning vistas. Registrations are now open for the iconic Dubai Ride,” the organisers said in a press release.

Presented by DP World, the unforgettable annual adventure past the city’s most iconic landmarks is taking place on Sunday, November 10. In its fifth edition, the region’s largest community cycling event is offering everyone – no matter their age or cycling ability – the chance to experience Dubai like never before.

Much more than just a cycling event, Dubai Ride is a celebration of community, fitness, and the vibrant energy that makes Dubai one of the world’s best cities to visit, live and work in.

One of the most popular events on the Dubai Fitness Challenge calendar, Dubai Ride offers riders an epic way to smash their 30x30 goals. A remarkable 35,000 cyclists cycled a collective 546,000 kms during last year’s edition.

This year’s event features routes for all, whether they are seasoned cyclists or just starting out. Riders can choose the scenic 12km ride along Sheikh Zayed Road or opt for the family-friendly 4km through Downtown Dubai. Each path offers a unique perspective of the city’s architectural marvels, from the soaring Burj Khalifa to the striking Museum of the Future and iconic Dubai Opera.

More about Speed Laps

Seeking a thrill? Try the brand-new Dubai Ride Speed Laps, designed to deliver an unparalleled cycle for experienced riders over 21 years old. Taking place from 5am to 6am on the 12km route, the speed laps will offer a unique chance to experience the excitement of high-speed cycling on Sheikh Zayed Road.

To join, you will need to maintain a minimum speed of 30km/h, ride a bike capable of sustaining this pace and follow the instructions of the Dubai Ride Marshals. Once complete, you can join family and friends for the main event.

Registration for both Dubai Ride and Dubai Speed Laps is separate. You can sign up now for Dubai Ride by signing up on the website of Dubai Ride, while registration for Dubai Speed Laps will begin on Monday, October 14, so mark your diaries to ensure you don’t miss this opportunity to push your limits and speed around the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road route, the organisers said.

Participants will receive individual bibs for both Dubai Ride and Dubai Speed Laps. You can pick these up at the Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village, the hub for all things running and cycling. More information on collection dates and timings will be announced soon.

Promoting health, wellness

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, stated: “Each year, Dubai Ride Ride brings together as thousands of participants from all segments of society and different nationalities, united by their passion for cycling, health and wellness. This event is a key highlight of our fitness calendar that enhances quality of life and achieves sustainable development and plays a significant role in enhancing Dubai’s position as a leading active city. Each person joins not only to enjoy the event, but also to create and share snapshots of this unforgettable experience, promoting a lifestyle of health, activity and joy, inspiring a global audience on the importance of fitness.”

Better habits

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, added: “Dubai Ride is more than just an event; it’s a manifestation of our vision to integrate fitness into the everyday lives of Dubai’s residents and visitors to inculcate better habits and make the city one of the most active in the world. It’s also a platform for shared experiences bursting with camaraderie, support and motivation. This year, we are excited to introduce the Speed Laps, a new challenge that underscores our commitment to promoting health and encouraging people to challenge themselves and push limits.”