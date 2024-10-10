Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has launched a new strategy to make the city a global hub in mental health and well-being for all.

Unveiling a four-pillar strategy to improve health and socio-economic outcomes over the next five years, top officials noted plans to raise awareness, double the headcount of specialists, increase the number of psychiatric beds to 46 per cent, and expand mental health insurance coverage, among others.

Successful implementation of the Dubai Mental Wealth Strategy initiatives is expected to avert productivity losses amounting to Dh213 million by 2027 and propel Dubai among the top 10 cities in well-being rankings.

Introducing the new strategy, Dr Hend Al Awadhi, Head of the Health Promotion and Education Section at DHA, noted it was first among the 10 initiatives to be implemented over the next five years as part of the Dh105 million Mental Wealth Framework, launched in July.

Several initiatives

“This is the first of several initiatives. We are announcing the start of the initiative to increase awareness, breaking the stigma, having an open conversation about mental health, talking about signs, symptoms, and when to seek medical help,” Dr Alawadhi said while marking World Mental Health Day, which falls on October 10.

The four-pillar strategy focuses on governance and regulation; promotion, prevention, and early intervention; comprehensive value-based mental health services; and research and innovation.

Accordingly, an integrated mental health governance model will be established, more psychiatrists and psychologists hired, new mental health standards developed, anti-stigma and awareness campaigns held, a community-based model of care designed, and the use of Al-enabled screening among 13 initiatives will be implemented.

Solid plan

Dr Alawadhi said there is a “solid plan” to improve the mental health coverage.

“There is a comprehensive plan to begin with. So, definitely, there will be some sort of initiatives for the insurance part. We have different insurances and each package is different. We are trying to create a system to make it more accessible to individuals,” Dr Alawadhi said.

Making a presentation of the new strategy, Farah Yehia, senior manager of health industries at PwC Middle East, noted that the number of psychologists, psychiatrists, and inpatient psychiatric beds was “significantly short” when benchmarked against high-income countries. Yehia underscored plans to increase the capacity of medical professionals.

Shortage

“Psychologists and psychiatrists will be hired to fill this gap. It’s a huge shortage. We are trying to establish collaboration with the private sector. Additionally, we will attract students to study these medical specialities.”

As part of the new strategy, a two-day community event where talks with experts, workshops, and community engagement will be held at Concrete, Alserkal Avenue (3pm to 7pm on Friday and 2pm to 6pm on Saturday).

Do you know?

Globally, one in four adults experience mental health issues at some point in their lifetime. In the UAE, about 14 per cent estimated prevalence of mental disorders. In the region, about 75 per cent of people who need help do not usually seek it.

Socio-economic burden

$1 trillion per year in lost productivity,

12 billion per year in lost productive days,

5 per cent disability-adjusted life years lost due to mental disorders,